BARRE — The fire chief here says he has four on-call firefighters, but he would like more than double that, if not more.
Chief Doug Brent gave the City Council his budget presentation at the Council's regular Tuesday night meeting. The proposed budget is $2,377,679, which is a reduction of 0.32%, or $7,534, from the current budget.
Brent said he's comfortable with the 16 full-time employees the department currently has, but he would like to hire more on-call firefighters. Those are essentially volunteers who are paid for the hours they work fighting fires, but appear on the department's payroll and follow orders like full-time firefighters.
“They are our backup when we need to turn out extra personnel for large incidents,” he said.
Brent first served as fire chief in Barre City from 1992 to 2002. He was brought back in 2018 after the city reorganized its public safety services and moved Public Safety Director Tim Bombardier from police and fire chief to solely police chief. Brent said during his first stint as fire chief the department had around 20 to 22 on-call firefighters, now they have four.
“They are our National Guard, if you will. They train regularly and they are here to help when needed,” he said.
Unfortunately, the fire chief said the city's aging demographic is working against him so it's difficult to find good, young candidates for the job.
Brent said it can also be expensive to hire people as on-call firefighters. He said it costs about $3,600 to bring on and outfit a firefighter, which includes a background check, drug test and a pre-employment physical.
Councilor Teddy Waszazak asked Brent if he could “wave a magic wand” and bring in such firefighters as he wanted to, what that would look like. The chief said bringing on good on-call firefighters isn't easy or quick.
“I would be very happy to have another half dozen real good on-call firefighters in our department. That would help out big time when we get major incidents. This is not to make them into career firefighters, this is to make them into people who want to help, truly, and have their own occupations, have their own jobs, but want to help out their community,” Brent said.
Councilor Michael Boutin suggested giving a stipend to current city employees if they wanted to become an on-call firefighter. Boutin said there is already precedent for city employees working for other departments because Deputy Fire Chief Joseph Aldsworth sometimes works as a police officer.
Brent supported the idea, saying it's worked well in other places and he has had city employees from other departments serve as firefighters in the past.
City Manager Steve Mackenzie said it's not as easy as it seems because there are payroll and overtime issues that would need to be addressed.
