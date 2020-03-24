BARRE – A veteran superintendent, an interim superintendent and a principal with ties to central Vermont are still in the running to take over the two-town, three-school Barre Unified Union School District when Superintendent John Pandolfo leaves for Colorado on June 30.
The committee, which interviewed all three candidates during a video conference on Monday, identified them on Tuesday and said plans are in the works to arrange virtual community forums as part of a process that will culminate with a decision following a final round of interviews on April 7.
Rather than further pare the list the committee is forwarding all three – Bruce Labs, Donald Van Nostrand, and David Wells – to the board for its consideration.
Labs is a seasoned superintendent. He served in that capacity in New Hampshire for 11 years before being hired as superintendent of what was then the Orange-Windsor Supervisory Union in 2014. Six years and Act 46 later Wells is now superintendent of the renamed and reconfigured White River Valley Supervisory Union, which serves schools in Royalton, Bethel, Tunbridge, Chelsea, Stockbridge, Sharon, Strafford and Rochester, as well as students from the towns of Hancock and Granville.
Labs, a life-long educator, began his career teaching elementary school in 1973 and was honored as New Hampshire’s superintendent of the year in 2011. In December he announced his plans to leave the White River Valley Supervisory Union at the end of the school year.
Van Nostrand is currently employed as interim superintendent of the Franklin West Supervisory Union. He took that job last year after declining a similar interim offer in the East Montpelier-based Washington Central Unified Union School District.
Van Nostrand, who was awarded his doctorate degree from Franklin Pierce University in New Hampshire in 2015, began his career as a math teacher there in 1995. He left the classroom to take an assistant principal’s job in 2003 and two years later was hired as principal for Waterford School in the Essex-Caledonia Supervisory Union and he has been in Vermont ever since.
Van Nostrand was promoted to assistant superintendent of curriculum instruction in Essex Caledonia in 2013 and left a year later when he was hired as superintendent of the Orleans Central Supervisory Union.
Since leaving Orleans Central in 2017, Van Nostrand has served as interim superintendent of the Grand Isle Supervisory Union, interim principal of the J.J. Flynn Elementary School in Burlington and, most recently, interim superintendent in Franklin West.
Wells, who currently answers to Labs, is principal at the Royalton Campus of White River Valley School.
Wells received a bachelor’s degree from the University of Vermont and a master’s degree in education from Castleton University and has more than 20 years of experience as a school principal. That includes the seven years he spent at Doty Memorial School in Worcester where he was principal from 2000 to 2007. He previously taught at Williamstown Elementary School.
Wells was hired to the White River Valley job with Labs’ endorsement in 2018, and is now looking to graduate from principal to superintendent. He is the only one of the three candidates that hasn’t served in that capacity before.
The search process in Barre is dealing with a COVID-19 curveball, but officials are working on a way to introduce all three finalists to the community and solicit their feedback prior to the closed-door interviews set for April 7.
