MONTPELIER — A series of moderated flood-related forums will conclude with a Thursday night session at Montpelier High School.
Set to start at 6:30 p.m., the third and final forum will focus on “priority ideas” that first surfaced and were then refined during separate sessions last month.
In all, 18 potential ideas remain in the mix and that list, which ranges from declaring a climate emergency and improving the Wrightsville Dam to ending hunger and addressing the housing crisis, will be narrowed to a short list of plausible action items by those who attend Thursday’s forum.
The meeting will again be moderated by Paul Costello and will include a brief review of the ideas that are still under consideration. They will also provide an opportunity for those in attendance to share a one-sentence “points of vision,” and then lobby and ultimately vote for what they believe should be the highest priority action items.
Before the 2½-hour session is over, a short, but non-binding list of action items will be identified and there will be a discussion of who should be responsible for advancing them and what the next steps might be.
The agenda for the Thursday’s forum, along with a complete list of “potential priorities for action” and backup materials, can be found at www.montpelierstrong.org/public-forum. A Zoom link will be available for virtual participants, and the forum will again be streamed live on Orca Media.
Montpelier Strong, a partnership of Montpelier Alive and the Montpelier Foundation, arranged the forums — “Recovery, Resilience and the Future of Montpelier” — in collaboration with the city.