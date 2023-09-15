MONTPELIER — Plans to create a makeshift mobile home park on city-owned land at Country Club Road just got an enthusiastic thumbs up from city councilors, and not just because it will provide emergency housing for three dozen families who were displaced by this summer’s flooding.
On a night when the council didn’t close any doors with respect to future use of the 133-acre Country Club Road site, members opened one they were told would indirectly facilitate the likely first phase of future development plans for the property.
Though details of a no-cost, two-year lease with the Federal Emergency Management Agency still have to be ironed out, councilors were told FEMA is prepared to move swiftly to create temporary housing for displaced central Vermont families while installing expensive infrastructure that will remain after the mobile homes are removed.
City Manager Bill Fraser said FEMA’s anticipated investment in subsurface utilities and paved streets would tee up development of the first of four “housing pods” on a portion of the property that was once the long-time home of the local Elk’s Club and its nine-hole golf course.
Based on preliminary conversations, Fraser said, FEMA officials have indicated they would attempt to construct streets that mirror those depicted in the city’s favored concept plan for the property to serve 36 mobile homes that would be removed no later than July 18, 2025.
Fraser said the temporary project would also require up-sizing the 6-inch water line that runs up Country Club Road from Route 2 and extending it and an existing sewer line out to roughly seven acres of former golf course. He said an 8-inch water line would be needed for two fire hydrants that must be installed, and there have been discussions about the possibility of installing the 12-inch line that would eventually be needed if the city pays for the added expense.
Assuming that is acceptable to FEMA, Fraser said estimates suggest the city would have to pay roughly $50,000 for a project that would otherwise cost as much as $550,000.
The temporary project would also involve extending three-phase power to the site. Fraser said FEMA would incur that cost and has indicated it would bury the lines.
Based on long-term plans for the property the city acquired for $3 million two years ago, FEMA’s investment would cut the future development costs of an area where a series of multistory, multifamily housing has been proposed.
“It’s a huge start,” Fraser said. “It’s really the big initial infrastructure investment that we would have to make.”
Mayor Jack McCullough was sold on what he said sounded like a good deal for Montpelier and would meet the housing needs of central Vermonters.
“I think this is great,” he said. “I don’t see how we can not do this.”
The council unanimously did after members were told the two-year clock technically started ticking on July 18, occupants for the FEMA trailers have been identified and many lost their homes as a consequence of flooding in neighboring Berlin.
The council was told the project should come together quickly, creating stable short-term housing in a matter of months.
Barring any significant deviations from what was discussed, the council authorized Fraser to execute the lease with FEMA — one they were told could allow for the start of construction of the first in a series of multistory apartment buildings while the mobile homes are still occupied.
Fraser said that possibility has been discussed and FEMA officials have indicated it could be accommodated in their plans.
Fraser said FEMA will provide onsite maintenance and security for the gated mobile home park it has proposed, won’t require use of the existing parking lot in front of the former Elk’s lodge, and is aware the property has become a year-round recreational resource.
The building and the use of the property were briefly discussed by councilors, who spent most of their time talking about the concept plan for the property, which includes a mix of housing, recreation and conservation.
Councilors agreed they weren’t prepared to entertain requests for long-term leases of the building — including two unsolicited proposals — at this time. When and if that changes they agreed proposals should be invited as part of a public process.
The council also agreed that there is no need to curtail the broad range of uses of the property — including hunting — given existing regulations that are on the books.
Councilors were reluctant to get too specific with respect to development plans for the property.
Some, like Councilor Cary Brown questioned the need to specify the number and nature of housing units that are contemplated at this time. She, and others, expressed a preference for simply indicating housing — not how much, or what kind — should be pursued in areas indicated in the concept plan, while waiting for more information before discussing the area identified for recreation.
Councilor Dona Bate said she would have gone further.
Bate said she strongly believed singe-family homes, which aren’t reflected in the concept plan, should not be allowed.
“I don’t want to see another Towne Hill,” she said. “I want to see dense housing, shared gardens and shared parks that young people and seniors can afford.”
Councilor Tim Heney was on the opposite end of the spectrum. Heney has repeatedly said the city doesn’t know nearly enough about the property to understand its true development potential and is out of its depth trying to advance a plan for housing.
“We’re not developers and we should keep out of that business,” he said. “I think we should set this project up so that housing can be created on the portion (of the property) that can be housing, we’ve got to modify our zoning because our zoning reg(ulation)s won’t allow this to happen … and then step out.”
Heney said he believed the council needed to define the area that should be retained for recreational purposes and plan for that part of the property.
“Let the market decide what’s going to happen,” he said, suggesting selling the property and regulating it through zoning may be the city’s best option.
For the time being councilors — Heney included — agreed to continue to take the steps required in order to allow for the potential development of the property without excluding single-family homes or setting a target for the number of total units.