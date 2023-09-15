MONTPELIER — Plans to create a makeshift mobile home park on city-owned land at Country Club Road just got an enthusiastic thumbs up from city councilors, and not just because it will provide emergency housing for three dozen families who were displaced by this summer’s flooding.

On a night when the council didn’t close any doors with respect to future use of the 133-acre Country Club Road site, members opened one they were told would indirectly facilitate the likely first phase of future development plans for the property.

david.delcore@timesargus.com