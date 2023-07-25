BARRE — Flood-weary, frustrated and hungry for clarity, those who attended the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s town hall-style forum at the Barre Opera House on Monday night left flood-weary, frustrated and hungry for clarity.
It’s not that there wasn’t plenty of information shared. There was. A panel that included representatives from FEMA, the U.S. Small Business Administration and the U.S. Department of Agriculture tried, as best they could, to answer questions posed by an audience that numbered just over 120.
Most who attended the forum — roughly half in person and the other half online — lost something in storm-induced flooding and accompanying landslides two weeks ago. Some noted they lost everything, and more than a few, like Richard Corey, told the sympathetic, but non-committal panel enough was enough.
Corey said he bought his home along the Stevens Branch of the Winooski River in 1981.
“Since 2002, it’s been flooded five times,” he said, noting three of those times — most recently in 2011 — involved federally declared disasters.
Corey said the pattern has become too predictable, the damage to his home is substantial, and he isn’t getting any younger.
“I’m 75 years old,” he said. “I can’t rehab that house, throw $100,000 into it and have it happen again next year, which is really likely.”
Corey said his neighbors are in the same hopeless, helpless boat and was among those who hinted a federally subsidized “buyout” might be his best option.
“I’m homeless at 75 years old, and my future’s a big question mark,” Corey said. “I’m just laying that out there … I’d cry if I could.”
On a night when most of the answers were accompanied by caveats and some questions weren’t able to be answered at all, Corey’s query was a good example of the former.
FEMA-funded buyouts are possible, and Barre successfully pursued hazard mitigation grants that allowed the city to purchase and raze several homes following flooding in 2011.
However, it wasn’t an overnight process with respect to any of the properties and in order to accept funds from FEMA the city had to commit to removing the buildings and foregoing any future redevelopment.
That made sense with respect to a pair of homes on Hilltop Avenue that were perched on a fractured hillside that was blamed on a storm that caused flash flooding. It made even more sense with respect to properties along a flood-prone section of Gunners Brook, where homes were eventually removed as part of a flood mitigation project.
It is possible the city concludes pursuing buyouts is the best option for some properties, but based on Monday’s forum, that line could quickly get long. In a community looking to grow its grand list and increase housing, the implications of an even longer list of buyouts hasn’t yet been seriously considered by local officials.
Those who own repetitively flooded properties are thinking about it. Rep. Jonathan Williams, D-Barre, said he’s fielded inquiries about potential buyouts from constituents on First and Second streets, and Corey was joined by fellow Vine Street resident Gary Hall in suggesting it may be the only solution for those in that tight-knit neighborhood.
“We’re asking for help,” Hall said. “We need help.”
Jeff Norway, whose family owns three properties along the short stretch of North Main Street between Maple Avenue and Brook Street, said he was skeptical liberal use of the federal buyout program was viable.
“If it is, everybody’s wasting a lot of money fixing their buildings right now,” he said, suggesting clarity on that point would be helpful.
“Either it’s realistic, or it’s not,” he said of the buyout program. “If it’s realistic, we need to expedite it; if it’s not, we need to be honest with people.”
And here’s where panelists were careful not to offer one-size-fits-all answers and mindful of a recovery effort that remains focused on areas of immediate need.
It’s one FEMA representative Samuel Harvey said hasn’t yet reached the point in the program where longer term solutions — buyouts among them — could be considered. The buyouts, if any, would be the subject of a state and local-led process that hasn’t yet happened, but eventually will.
“I can’t give you a good time frame because I don’t think one exists,” he told Norway, who was less than satisfied with the response.
“It’s a waste of time and money,” he said.
Others expressed concern about repetitive flooding and a desire for direction about what could be done about it.
Karen Lane, of the Barre Historical Society, said it’s now four floods and counting for the Old Labor Hall on Granite Street and noted the society’s best efforts to limit damage haven’t helped nearly as much as she’d hoped.
“It’s not a solution to us if we’re going to have a flood … every few years,” she said. “I’d appreciate your guidance. Where do we go from here?”
Though FEMA already has 460 personnel in Vermont dealing with a disaster for which it has already doled out $1.6 million to those impacted, Bill Schmid, operations divisions supervisor, said the agency was “scrambling” to get hazard mitigation specialists to answer questions like those posed by Lane and Sue Higby, executive director at Studio Place Arts.
Like the Old Labor Hall, SPA has flooded multiple times, and, like Lane, Higby wondered aloud whether FEMA could offer any cutting edge suggestions to make buildings more flood resilient.
“I really don’t look forward to the prospect of having repairs done and then waiting seven to 10 years and having the same thing happen,” she said.
It was Higby who later noted that a number of questions had gone unanswered and urged someone from FEMA to review the meeting and provide definitive responses.
Schmid said he would take on that task with respect to what those in attendance were told can be a frustrating, but flexible process.
“There are very few hard stops with the FEMA process,” Harvey said, noting that doesn’t mean eligibility won’t be denied for reasons that can, in many cases, be corrected.
Harvey said that requires persistence on the part of those impacted by flood and was understandably frustrating.
Registering with FEMA is an important first step and, Harvey said, homeowners and tenants interested in individual assistance have until Sept. 12 — 60 days from the date the disaster was declared — to do so. Storm-related damage that occurred between July 7 to a yet-to-be-determined end date, is potentially eligible, he said, reminding those in attendance to document damage, keep receipts and work with their insurance companies first.
Harvey said FEMA assistance isn’t intended to duplicate insurance and, he noted, in some cases the absence of flood insurance could be problematic for those who accepted FEMA assistance following flooding in 2011.
In a scenario last with “ifs,” Harvey said FEMA likely required those who own property in the special flood hazard area to obtain flood insurance, with the agency paying the cost of the first three years. The expectation is that property owners would continue that coverage and, he said, those that didn’t would not be eligible for assistance for home repairs, though rental assistance and assistance for things like replacing clothing and furniture may still be available.
Many of the questions and concerns raised weren’t in FEMA’s wheelhouse.
FEMA doesn’t set local standards with respect to allowing electrical services and heating systems to remain in the basements of flood-prone buildings, though some — including Chuck Cacicio — were eager to get some direction on that front. Cacicio, who operates a plumbing and heating company, said he is starting to make repairs, but wary of doing work that may later need to be undone.
“We need guidance,” he said.
Responding to a similar question posed by Orange resident Leo Martineau, City Manager Nicolas Storellicastro said stay tuned.
“I don’t have an answer to that yet,” he said.
Storellicastro did say local law enforcement should be the first point of contact with respect to landlords who have been unresponsive — leaving tenants in flood-damaged buildings.
Sue Minter, executive director of Capstone Community Action, said she worried many renters and homeowners were continuing to stay in flood-damaged properties despite the presence of mold and other potentially hazardous substances.
“I’m really concerned that is happening in large numbers,” she said.
East Street resident Ellen Kaye was among those who noted the region was experiencing a housing crisis before the flood and worried some might not seek FEMA assistance to which they are entitled for fear of being displaced.
“They have no other place to go,” she said.
East Barre resident Richard Gilbert praised FEMA for swiftly inspecting his Washington Road home and depositing money into his bank account, but the kudos stopped there.
“Unfortunately, the money that went into my account is like giving a starving child a small cookie for what’s happened to my property,” he said, lamenting an appeals process that could take months to resolve and expressing concern that outlying areas were being neglected.
Storellicastro opened the two-hour forum by acknowledging it had been a tough two weeks, and there is much left to do.
“We’re going to come back,” he vowed. “We know there is a long road ahead of us, but we will be back.”
The path Storellicastro later conceded will likely involve making potentially thorny decisions in the interest of making the city more flood-resilient.
“This is likely going to happen again sooner rather than later, and we’ll have to make some really hard decisions about how do we make the city stronger for the next time,” he said. “It’s not a matter of ‘if’ but ‘when.’”
david.delcore
@timesargus.com