BARRE – The Federal Emergency Management Agency will take center stage at the Barre Opera House on Monday, July 24, fielding questions about federal assistance available in the wake of last week’s catastrophic flooding posed by residents around the region.
“It’s FEMA’s show,” City Manager Nicolas Storellicastro said Thursday, noting the agency had confirmed it would send a team of speakers to the two-hour town hall-style forum he organized in response to an avalanche of questions city staff were ill-equipped to answer.
Set for 5 p.m. at the opera house, the forum is open to residents around the region and will include a virtual option, though that link isn’t yet available. When it is, it will be posted at www.barrecity.org/flood/ so that those who can’t attend in person, can participate remotely.
A microphone will be set up for those who show up at the opera house to pose their questions, questions can be submitted by Zoom participants using the chat function.
The fact FEMA representatives will have speaking parts on stage at the opera house Monday is a good sign. That wasn’t the case the last time Barre flooded in 2011 when a similar forum was hastily arranged at the Barre Municipal Auditorium and FEMA representatives in attendance were in listen-only mode.
Though residents were told that was the case at the outset those who came frustrated, left more frustrated.
At the time FEMA had only just begun to assess storm-related flood damage and that process is already well underway and representatives were answering questions about the recovery process at the auditorium on Thursday.