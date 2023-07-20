BARRE – The Federal Emergency Management Agency will take center stage at the Barre Opera House on Monday, July 24, fielding questions about federal assistance available in the wake of last week’s catastrophic flooding posed by residents around the region.

“It’s FEMA’s show,” City Manager Nicolas Storellicastro said Thursday, noting the agency had confirmed it would send a team of speakers to the two-hour town hall-style forum he organized in response to an avalanche of questions city staff were ill-equipped to answer.

