BURLINGTON — A Los Angeles area man pleaded guilty in federal court in Burlington on Monday to being part of a scam that took at least $636,000 from unsuspecting grandparents that thought they were bailing out their grandchild from legal problems.

William T. Comfort, 28, admitted to two felony charges: conspiracy to commit wire fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering between April 2022 and June 2022 in Vermont and other states.