Federal Judge Peter W. Hall, of Rutland, who serves on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit, has announced he is taking senior status — essentially going into semi-retirement.
“Peter has been a remarkable judge for many years and our district’s leader,” Chief U.S. District Court Judge Geoffrey W. Crawford said Friday. “We appreciate his service. Peter is well liked.”
Hall, 72, replaced Judge Fred I. Parker, of Middlebury, in July 2004 on the circuit court, which is based in New York City. Hall continues to maintain chambers and staff at the federal courthouse on West Street in Rutland.
The 13 judges assigned to the Second Circuit Appeals Court hear various cases coming from federal courts in Vermont, New York and Connecticut.
Below the appeals court is the U.S. District Court, which has two full-time judges in Vermont: Crawford, 66, who is assigned to the federal courthouse in Rutland and Christina Reiss, 58, who is assigned to the Burlington courthouse.
By going to senior status, Hall is able to control the number of cases that he hears each year. Judge William K. Sessions III, who has served on the district court bench in Vermont since 1995, took senior status in 2014 and continues to preside over a limited number of cases annually.
Hall graduated from Cornell Law School in 1977 and immediately became a law clerk for U.S. District Court Judge Albert W. Coffrin in Burlington for one year.
Hall then became an assistant U.S. attorney in Vermont serving from 1978 to 1986 before entering private practice in Rutland City. Among his Rutland law partners were Paul Reiber, who is the chief justice at the Vermont Supreme Court.
Hall was drawn back to public service when President George W. Bush appointed him to serve as U.S. attorney for Vermont from 2001-04, replacing Charles Tetzlaff, of Burlington.
President Bush announced in December 2003 that he wanted to appoint Hall to the circuit court.
The appointment had the support of both Republicans and Democrats — including U.S. Sen. Jim Jeffords, Republican turned independent, and Sen. Patrick J. Leahy, a Democrat.
The U.S. Senate easily confirmed Hall in June 2004, and he took the bench the following month where he has remained for 17 years.
President Joe Biden will get a chance to name Hall’s replacement, and as a Democrat, will be looking for advice from Leahy as Vermont’s senior senator.
“Judge Hall has been a valuable member of that court with many notable rulings,” said Leahy spokesman David Carle.
“Senator Leahy considers him a friend and he thanks him for his public service as a Judge and previously as a U.S. attorney for Vermont,” he said.
Leahy is expected to begin a process to make a recommendation to Biden within the next several weeks, Carle said.
Reiss, who was on the state bench for five years before becoming a federal judge in 2009, has been frequently mentioned as the most likely candidate for the appeals court.
Reiss was the first woman named to the federal bench in Vermont.
Vermont does not have a written guarantee for a seat on the appeals court, but the longstanding tradition is to provide the Green Mountain State with one judge on the panel.
Hall, a Hartford, Connecticut native, is the latest among more than three dozen judges that have announced since the election of President Biden, a Democrat, that they are moving on.
Bloomberg News reported that about 40 judges have announced they’d take senior status or retire since the election, adding to about 50 federal judicial vacancies that existed before the election.
