PAWLET — A federal court judge had denied Daniel Banyai’s request for a restraining order against the state Environmental Court.
The decision was issued on Monday by U.S. District Court Judge William K. Sessions III.
Banyai owns the property at 541 Briar Hill Road in West Pawlet and has been engaged in a legal struggle with the town for the past several years over his Slate Ridge firearms training school. The town says Banyai didn’t have the required permits to build the school, to which Banyai disagrees, however the courts have been routinely siding with the town on appeals.
Over the years, Banyai has been ordered to pay fines, and been threatened with more fines — and possibly jail — if he doesn’t remove the unpermitted structures on his property. Last week, he filed a lawsuit in federal court asking it basically to stop the Environmental Court from ordering him to remove the structures, and to undo the state court rulings, claiming that his constitutional rights have been violated.
The lawsuit named Environmental Court Judge Thomas S. Durkin, the town, and between one and 20 other people yet to be identified as defendants.
It was the federal court’s pending decision on the request for restraining order and preliminary injunction that formed the basis for Banyai refusing to allow town officials to conduct the first of two previously agreed upon site visits at his property late last week, according to an email from his attorney, Robert Kaplan, to the town’s counsel, Merrill Bent, which was included in court filings.
“Until the end of the day today, I had expected that we would be proceeding with the scheduled site visit tomorrow. However, it remains Mr. Banyai’s decision whether or not to permit the site visit, and he has decided that it will not happen tomorrow,” Kaplan wrote in the email. “Please feel free to give me a call to discuss this development with the understanding that I do not have authority to offer anything beyond what I have stated here with respect to tomorrow’s expected site visit.”
Bent said in an email to the Herald that the federal case is a delay tactic.
Sessions wrote in his decision on Monday that for him to grant Banyai’s requests, Banyai would have to show he’d likely prevail on the underlying claim, which he didn’t. Sessions wrote that federal courts generally can’t be used as appeals courts for state decisions, and that Durkin is immune from the legal claims Banyai is filing against him.
On Thursday, the same day the first site visit was to take place, the town filed a motion with the Environmental Court asking that Banyai be imprisoned and fined until he can show the unpermitted structures on his property have been removed. Town officials arrived there, accompanied by Rutland County sheriff’s deputies, and found a sign reading “Warning no trespassing. Written permission needed to enter. Admission with state or federal ID only. Trespass here, die here. Take the chance!” but no Banyai.
Bent said in an email on Tuesday that she doesn’t know when the Environmental Court will release a decision on the latest motion, though she expects some time will be given for Banyai to respond.
