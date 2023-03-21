BERLIN — Due to a missed deadline that kept its annual funding requests off the Town Meeting Day ballots in two of five neighboring communities, the Montpelier Senior Activities Center is worried about what that might mean for the reach of its Meals On Wheels program.
It might mean suspending the service to residents in Berlin and Middlesex, where voters have routinely approved funding for the Montpelier-based senior center and, by extension, its FEAST program, but didn’t get that opportunity earlier this month.
Sarah Lipton, the center’s first-year director, claimed blame for the missed deadline during Monday night’s meeting with the Berlin Select Board.
In a year when the senior center had planned to ask for more money from voters in five surrounding towns, Lipton said it neglected to ask for any in two of them — Berlin and Middlesex — until after it was too late to matter.
That’s a bigger deal in Berlin, where voters comfortably approved a $20,000 appropriation last year, than it is in Middlesex, which supplied $7,000 of voter-approved assistance this year.
Lipton told members of the Berlin board on Monday that money will run out on June 30. She said she hoped they could find some way to match last year’s appropriation and avoid any interruption in service she predicted would be needed if they didn’t.
“We really value being able to serve your residents,” Lipton said.
Lipton told the board 24 Berlin residents received roughly 6,700 home-delivered meals last year, as well as the regular “wellness checks” that went with them. She said town residents also had access to programs offered at the senior center on Barre Street in Montpelier at its member rates.
Board members said they were sympathetic and supportive, but stopped short of making any commitments.
One possible solution discussed by the board would require holding a special election that would give voters an opportunity to approve the belated funding request and possibly those of other organizations that also missed the deadline for petitions this year.
“There were a handful,” Town Administrator Vince Conti said.
The idea of holding a special election as late as November was floated as a possibility, but members acknowledged it was fraught with problems. In addition to requiring some the town come up with a temporary subsidy to maintain services for Berlin residents between July and November, board member Ture Nelson noted it would also require printing and mailing a second batch of tax bills that reflect the new appropriation.
Board members agreed to explore the possibility of scheduling a special election before June 30, while expressing interest in how their counterparts in Middlesex deal with the issue.
Lipton was scheduled to meet with the Middlesex board Tuesday night to discuss how to offset the loss of $7,000 in revenue and maintain services currently provided to five residents of that town.
Voters in three other neighboring towns approved annual funding requests for the senior center on Town Meeting Day. East Montpelier voters approved a $9,700 appropriation — up from $9,000 a year ago — while voters in Calais approved a $5,300 request that was up from $4,900. The $2,500 request approved by Worcester voters was level funded.
Though Lipton said the senior center had planned to boost its requests in Berlin and Middlesex this year, at this stage she would settle for not going backwards.
Ture Nelson, who was welcomed back to the board following a successful write-in campaign, told Lipton he was hopeful Berlin would be able to make its contribution.
“We’re 100% supportive,” he said. “It’s just a matter of the process of getting this accomplished.”
In other business, the newly reconfigured board reelected Brad Towne to serve as chair, received an audit that shows the town carried a surplus of nearly $1 million into the current fiscal year, and agreed to divert $3,000 of the $12,000 that had been earmarked for the planning commission for use by its recently reestablished economic development committee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.