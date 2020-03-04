FAYSTON – The budget and all articles, bar one, passed at Town Meeting on Tuesday.
Voters approved a $1.3 million budget and a contribution of $15,000 to the Mad River Ambulance Service, contingent on the approval by voters in Waitsfield, Warren and Moretown.
Voters also approved a contribution of $15,000 to the Mad River Valley Recreation District, contingent on approval by voters in Warren and Waitsfield.
After a gift of 92 acres of land to the town, votes approved establishing a reserve fund of $3,500 to maintain it.
There were no contested races.
Mike Jordan was re-elected to the Select Board for a three-year term. In other articles, town officials re-elected for one-year terms included: Lindsay Browning, town agent; Patti Lewis, treasurer and delinquent tax collector; Keven Vanschaick, second constable; Zelda LaVanway, cemetery commissioner; and Matt Howes, grand juror.
An article to elect a lister for a three-year term to replace Mike Jordan, who did not run, did not attract any write-ins and the position remains vacant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.