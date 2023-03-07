FAYSTON — All 17 articles were approved by voters on Tuesday.
Among them, the offices of town clerk and treasurer were changed from one-year to three-year terms. Voters agreed to pay the select board members $1,000 each. And voters OK'd the town's $1.63 million operating budget.
