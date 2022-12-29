BARRE — A Fayston man has been placed on probation for sharing child sex abuse materials online.

Allen Zeiner, 60, was sentenced on Dec. 22 in Washington County criminal court in Barre to five to 10 years, all suspended, on a felony count of promoting a recording of sexual conduct involving a child. Zeiner pleaded guilty to the charge in July. He was placed on probation for 10 years as part of the sentence.

eric.blaisdell@timesargus.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.