BARRE — A Fayston man has been placed on probation for sharing child sex abuse materials online.
Allen Zeiner, 60, was sentenced on Dec. 22 in Washington County criminal court in Barre to five to 10 years, all suspended, on a felony count of promoting a recording of sexual conduct involving a child. Zeiner pleaded guilty to the charge in July. He was placed on probation for 10 years as part of the sentence.
Assistant Attorney General Robert Lees agreed to dismiss five additional felony counts of promoting a recording of sexual conduct involving a child, per the plea agreement.
According to court records, KIK, a messaging service, reported a tip about possible child sex abuse material being distributed on the service to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The tip was then forwarded to the Vermont Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.
The account in question, according to court records, had uploaded six files that appeared to show male children nude, engaging in sex acts or being sexually assaulted. Police said the IP address connected to the account was traced back to Zeiner.
Police said a search warrant was executed at Zeiner’s home, the White Horse Inn in Fayston, which he co-owns with his partner. Zeiner was home at the time and investigators said he admitted he had photos on his KIK account showing children nude or engaging in sex acts. Police said Zeiner reported he had obtained the images through KIK. Zeiner’s electronic devices were seized as part of the warrant, according to court records, and on them police found more images of child sex abuse material.
Lees said the state came to this agreement with Zeiner because Zeiner has no prior criminal record and was cooperative with investigators. He said Zeiner admitted to the conduct.
The prosecutor said a pre-sentence investigation conducted by the Department of Corrections supported this resolution, noting Zeiner is amenable to community supervision.
Should Zeiner violate the conditions of his probation, Lees said he could face the lengthy suspended prison sentence.
Zeiner’s attorney, Avi Springer, said Zeiner knows he made a mistake and is beginning to gain an understanding of that mistake. Springer said his client is willing and open to engage in treatment. Zeiner said he regretted what he did and took full responsibility for his actions.
“I just want to complete what I have to complete and put this behind me and go from there,” he said.
Judge Kevin Griffin said Zeiner is only just starting the process of grappling with what led him to this conduct. Griffin said Zeiner has support from loved ones. The judge said his sense from the report from DOC is that those who love and support Zeiner may not fully appreciate what he was involved in.
Griffin said the five to 10 years in prison Zeiner faces if he violates his probation conditions is “enormous.”
“The reality of that five-year minimum, that’s a hard five years,” Griffin said. “In other words, there’s no early release from that. So it’s critically important, in both letter and spirit, you fulfill the terms and conditions of what you’ve agreed to do here. You would not do well with that sentence in the facility.”
