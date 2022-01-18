BARRE — A Fayston man is accused of sharing child sex abuse materials online.
Allen Zeiner, 59, pleaded not guilty Thursday in Washington County criminal court in Barre to six felony counts of promoting a recording of sexual conduct involving a child.
If convicted, Zeiner faces a maximum sentence of 60 years in prison. He was released on conditions barring him from having contact with anyone 16 years old or younger or possessing or using any device that accesses the internet except for telehealth and verified business reasons.
Detective Elizabeth Felicciardi, an investigator with the state attorney general's office, said in her affidavit the messaging service KIK reported a tip about possible child-sex abuse material being distributed on the service to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The center forwarded the tip to the Vermont Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, of which Felicciardi is a member.
She said the account in question on the service had uploaded six files that appeared to show male children nude, engaging in sex acts or being sexually assaulted.
Felicciardi said the IP address connected to the account was traced back to Champlain Valley Telecom. She said the company was served with a summons for information about the address that showed it belonged to the White Horse Inn in Fayston, which Zeiner co-owns with his partner.
Felicciardi said a search warrant was issued for America Online records because an AOL email was connected to the KIK account. She said the warrant revealed the email account belonged to Zeiner and his White Horse Inn email account was the recovery email listed. She said the AOL account contained emails with photos that appeared to be of Zeiner's face.
Felicciardi said police executed a search warrant at the inn, which also serves as Zeiner's home, on Jan. 12. She said Zeiner was home at the time and admitted the AOL email account was his. He told the investigator he had used KIK in the past, but his account was “flagged for some reason,” according to court records. Felicciardi said Zeiner admitted the KIK account connected to the child sex abuse materials was his.
She said he admitted he had photos on that account showing children nude or engaging in sex acts. She said he reported he got the images through KIK. Felicciardi said she showed Zeiner screenshots of videos taken from the KIK account showing child sex abuse, and he admitted he recognized some of them.
The detective said Zeiner's electronic devices were seized and on them police found more images of child-sex abuse material.
