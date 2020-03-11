BARRE – Fresh off successful Town Meeting Day elections, a new-look City Council got two more bits of good news from City Manager Steve Mackenzie Tuesday night.
Mackenzie told councilors — including new members Jake Hemmerick and Ericka Reil — that tanking fuel prices will save the city roughly $60,000 in the coming fiscal year, and a tentative settlement has finally been reached with the only municipal labor union not currently under contract.
Barely a week after securing the council’s pre-authorization to execute contracts for heating oil and propane, Mackenzie decided the prices were right Tuesday morning.
Exploiting an oil price war inspired by the coronavirus epidemic, Mackenzie found the silver lining in an otherwise dark cloud that put a dent in 401ks everywhere Monday. Stocks suffered an epic decline — partly due to a crashing oil market, and when fuel prices started to tick up Tuesday morning, Mackenzie decided it was time to lock in.
“It was excellent timing and a little bit of luck,” said Mackenzie, who didn’t delve into the details with councilors, but said he would ask them to ratify the just-executed contracts when they meet next week.
After the meeting Mackenzie explained one of those contracts is with a firm — Dead River Company — that currently supplies the city with heating oil, but was initially reluctant to quote a price on Tuesday.
Mackenzie said he instructed the city’s broker, Competitive Energy Services, to inform Dead River representatives that if they didn’t quote a price he’d accept the one provided by Irving Energy.
Mackenzie said Dead River relented and quoted a price of $1.71 a gallon. That was a tenth of a cent less than the quote from Irving, but more than 73 cents less than the $2.4432 a gallon the city is now paying for the same commodity.
In a city that burns through more than 67,000 gallons of heating oil a year, the 30% drop translates into a savings of more than $49,000, according to Mackenzie, who signed the heating oil contract with Dead River.
Mackenzie said Irving Energy retained the city’s propane contract with its bid of just under 99 cents a gallon. That’s roughly 31 cents less than this year’s price of $1.298. In a city that uses nearly 32,000 gallons of propane a year, that’s an additional fuel-related savings of nearly $9,800.
“We won the lottery this time,” said Mackenzie, who has agonized with the decision in the past, and two years ago locked in prices that reflected increases comparable to the just achieved reductions.
According to Mackenzie, oil prices were “trending favorably” last month, and he briefly flirted with executing contracts at that time before opting to “ride the slide.” When prices dropped off the cliff on Monday and showed signs of rebounding Tuesday morning he decided to “pull the trigger.”
Meanwhile, Mackenzie told councilors the two fuel contracts might not be the only ones he will ask them to ratify next week. Thanks to a tentative settlement reached last week with the union representing the city’s clerical and custodial staff, he said that labor agreement might also be ready for council approval next Tuesday.
Mackenzie said he will privately brief councilors on the terms of the proposed contract next week and if the union has ratified it he will look for them to do the same. Until the contract is ratified, Mackenzie said he will not publicly discuss the terms of the settlement.
The city’s clerical and custodial staff have been working for nearly nine months under the terms of a contract that expired last June. Assuming the new deal is ratified by the council next week, it will be the first time in 18 months all four municipal labor unions have been under contract at the same time.
It may not last long. Negotiations with the unionized members of the police department are just getting underway, and the current contract is set to expire June 30.
Councilors welcomed those developments along with two new members — Hemmerick, who easily ousted Jeffrey Tuper-Giles in Ward 1; and Ericka Reil, who defeated Samn Stockwell in Ward 3 last week. They also joined Mackenzie in celebrating voters’ approval of his $13.5 million budget request, a $1.7 million infrastructure bond, and literally everything else that was on the Town Meeting Day ballot.
“I’m very appreciative of the support that the voters gave,” Mackenzie said, interpreting last Tuesday's favorable results as a “vote of confidence” in the job he and the council are doing.
“It’s a huge step in continuing the ... revitalization (of Barre) and moving the city forward,” he said.
“I like to think it’s a vote of confidence in what the manager is doing (and) in what the City Council is doing, expressing a sentiment that was later echoed by Mayor Lucas Herring and others on the council.
