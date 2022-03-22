WILLIAMSTOWN – The Select Board is entertaining a burning-down-the house proposal that had long been its worst nightmare when it comes to the sprawling three-story structure that was once home to the Rosewood Inn.
That was before the building’s former owner donated it to the town and the town recently sold it to Larry Hebert with the understanding he had six months to remove the ornate-but-dilapidated Steamboat Gothic Queen Anne that was built back in 1898.
The Select Board didn’t say how the long-vacant building that went from showpiece to eyesore in recent decades should be removed and the plan now on the table — one that has sparked some skepticism, questions and concerns — would involve the second major fire in the heart of the village in just under a year.
Last April fire destroyed the Williamstown United Federated Church. Assuming the state signs off on the plan and the Select Board doesn’t balk, the Rosewood Inn would be burned to the ground across the street from where the church once stood on April 10.
Pitched as a valuable training exercise for firefighters from Williamstown and beyond, plans to conduct a “controlled burn” on Palm Sunday enjoyed the enthusiastic support of Selectman Rodney Graham, whose son, William, is the local fire chief.
“It’s a learning opportunity that could save lives in the future,” Graham said, after his son walked through a carefully choreographed plan to burn the building down as part of a regional training exercise.
It’s one William Graham said would start at 4 a.m. in the morning with members of several area departments conducting indoor training exercises in the smoke-filled structure before finally setting it on fire more than three hours later.
The ensuing “slow burn” would, likely last all day and into the night and firefighters from area departments would take every precaution to protect neighboring homes from smoke, heat and water damage.
Power lines would be treated with a protective coating, a pair of aerial trucks would be strategically deployed to create a curtain of water preventing flames and heat from the fire from affecting nearby homes and sandbags would be used to divert water that is used.
“We’ve taken a lot of precautions,” he said. “More than we would if this were on some back country road.”
Some who attended Monday night’s board meeting were receptive to the idea.
Ryan Rand, who owns a neighboring property volunteered to have a fire truck set up in his back yard with the understanding that if his lawn is damaged the town fixes it.
However, others, like Karen Graves, said they weren’t sure tempting fate with an intentionally set fire was wise.
Graves sheepishly advocated dismantling the old building, while 82-year-old Art Stone was a bit more forceful.
Stone, who recalled wondering what living in the “mansion” would have been like as a child, warned about the dangers of playing with fire.
“You’re talking about in the middle of town,” he said. “If something doesn’t go the way it’s planned you’re going to end up burning down half the town.”
Stone, who branded the proposal “a bad idea,” wasn’t swayed by repeated assurances that everything that could go wrong had been taken into consideration and addressed during a thorough planning process.
“You can plan as much as you want, but if one plan goes wrong, ‘poof’ the whole thing is gone,” he said.
Chris Dessureau said the flames, smoke and heat generated by what would be a sizable fire were all cause for concern as was the volume of water that would be needed to keep it under control.
“There’s a lot of unknowns here and a lot of liability,” he said.
Though board members seemed genuinely supportive of the proposal, nailing down the liability question remained an unresolved issue.
Hebert said he was confident in the proposal and the fire department’s ability to execute with members and equipment from several other departments on scene from the start.
“If I was concerned about it we wouldn’t even be having this discussion,” he said.
William Graham said he appreciated concerns about the location of the building, but assured the board and residents in attendance all that had been taken into consideration.
“I’m not blind to the location,” he said. “I know it’s in the middle of the village.”
Assuming the state approves a permit that has been requested and the Select Board’s question about liability is answered to its satisfaction, the department will notify residents living within a half-mile radius of the property of plans for the controlled burn.
William Graham said that would likely be a door-to-door exercise and he wasn’t interested in wasting his time if the board had serious objections. None were expressed.
According to the plan, one-way traffic would be maintained on Route 14 while the building burns and firefighters and equipment from at least 10 area departments are on scene.
Though clearing the lot is time-sensitive, based on Hebert’s agreement with the town, the local contractor said he isn’t in a rush to redevelop the property given current market conditions.
However, like the fire department, Hebert does have a plan. It’s one that envisions constructing four two-story structures, each containing two rental housing units on the property that has been home to one big building for nearly 125 years.
