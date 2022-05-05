BARRE TOWN — Doug and Dawn Farnham have been recognized for their years of service to the town by being named this year’s winners of the Wendell F. Pelkey Citizenship and Service Award.
The town conducts most of its annual business by Australian ballot on the second Tuesday in May. But the town typically conducts an in-person town meeting the first Wednesday in May where some business, including announcing the winner of the award, takes place. The town hadn’t been able to hold the in-person meeting the past two years because of the pandemic.
At this year’s meeting, the Farnhams were announced as winners of the award named after a man who served as a select board member for more than 18 years.
Select Board member Jack Mitchell, last year’s award recipient, read the resolution aloud recognizing the husband and wife for everything they’ve done for the town.
Mitchell said Doug Farnham served on the Select Board from 1996 to 2006. He said during Farnham’s tenure, the town was awarded a grant that helped the Vermont Foodbank build a larger building to better meet its needs. The organization’s headquarters are in the Wilson Industrial Park.
Mitchell said Doug Farnham has served on the town’s Recreation Board for the past nine years, including eight years as chair. He said Doug Farnham has overseen the re-equipping of the playgrounds on Trow Hill and Lower Graniteville and the expansion of the town’s recreation facilities.
Mitchell said Doug Farnham, “has been fully committed to his duties representing the Town at functions and helping board members with programs such as ice cream socials and festivals.”
He said Dawn Farnham, who also happens to be Mitchell’s cousin, has been a consistent Green Up Day volunteer for at least 14 years. Mitchell said Dawn Farnham is one of the first to arrive and last to leave at the town’s fall and spring bulk trash collection events which Mitchell oversees. He said for the past 10 years she has assisted with the logistics of the events and helped at the front desk.
Mitchell said Dawn Farnham has worked as a licensed practical nurse for 45 years and cared for countless town residents and others in Central Vermont.
He said the pair, “are very generous with their time and energy, going above and beyond to help individuals and the community.”
The Farnhams, who appeared a bit surprised by the recognition, then received a standing ovation from those in attendance.
Doug Farnham said it’s been an honor to serve the residents. He said his wife and two kids were by his side and put up with all the time he spent away at meetings for town business.
“If people are thinking about getting into town government, start somewhere,” he said. “Volunteer. You never understand what it takes for a town this size to run. Get out there and help. If you want to start somewhere, Saturday is a good day, it’s Green Up Day.”
Dawn Farnham said she and her sister have been involved in the annual clean up event since it started in the 1970s. She said her parents were active members of the community, so she had good examples to follow.
“They grew vegetables, gave them away. It’s what we do, what we did,” she said.
She thanked the town for the acknowledgment.
Resident Paul Malone, who won the award in 2010, welcomed the Farnhams to the club. Malone said the couple have earned this recognition.
“Your dedication is one that many, many people have noted,” he said.
Malone said Doug Farnham can be known to be stubborn at times and residents like that about him, because that’s how things get done.
He said this recognition isn’t enough for all the time and effort the pair have put into the community.
Dave Rouleau, vice chair of the Recreation Board, jokingly thanked the Select Board for sending Doug Farnham to his board and “making him our problem.” Rouleau said Doug Farnham has a heart the same size as the Grinch’s from Dr. Seuss.
“But not the one at the beginning of the movie, the one at the end,” he said.
Rouleau choked up talking about how Doug Farnham will go out of his way to help the town, the community and his family.
Select Board member Bob Nelson read a statement from former assistant town manager Elaine Wang who is set to become city manager in Winooski later this month. Wang served as the staff member on the Recreation Board for six years.
“(Doug Farnham) works almost every event and looks at all rec facilities with an eye on how it can be better,” she wrote.
She said Doug Farnham tries to accommodate those looking to use the town’s facilities as best he can and if for whatever reason they can’t, he does what he can to find alternatives.
Wang said she’s served alongside Dawn Farnham at the bulk trash events. She said Dawn Farnham is great to work with and Wang will miss learning more about the town from her.
Nelson said town residents and residents across the country are fortunate to have the pair watching out for the town and its recreation facilities.
eric.blaisdell @timesargus.com
