PLAINFIELD — Tammy Farnham has announced she will not seek reelection to her seat on the Select Board with the election two weeks away.
Farnham had been running unopposed for her 3-year seat on the board. She was elected in 2018 after running unopposed when Betsy Ziegler decided not to run for reelection.
The town usually holds its annual meeting in person at Town Hall on Town Meeting Day. This year’s vote will take place via Australian ballot because of the coronavirus pandemic. The vote is scheduled for April 6 this year instead of the first Tuesday in March to help accommodate Twinfield Union School’s budget process, which school officials said was delayed as result of the pandemic.
At the board’s regular meeting Monday, Farnham said she felt now was the time to announce she would not seek reelection.
“After the last two weeks of ongoing challenges and hearing the concerns at the hearing on (March 18) and social media, I feel that I may not have the time, energy or knowledge that our Select Board needs at this time,” she said.
Farnham said the town is working on multiple large projects that are coming up and the community needs to work together.
“By me stepping down, I’m hopeful that will allow someone with the time to step in and be our new leader. I appreciate everyone’s support, and it’s truly been a really great experience for me,” she said.
Ballots for the April 6 vote have already been printed and some have been sent to and filled out by residents who requested absentee ballots. Town Clerk Linda Wells said anyone who is interested in Farnham’s seat can reach out to residents and have them write in their name. If there aren’t enough write-in votes, Wells said the board’s remaining two members would have to appoint someone who would serve until next year’s election.
The board has received significant pushback from residents recently for adding two articles to the town’s warning that, if passed, would do away with in-person town meetings. The articles ask if the town should decide the budget and any special questions via Australian ballot.
It’s unclear whether the articles are legal or not.
A Vermont statute regarding elections states, “A municipality shall not use the Australian ballot system at the same election at which its voters decide that the system shall be used.”
In response to the pandemic, the state Legislature passed Act 162, which allowed towns to conduct their annual votes via Australian ballot instead of in person this year.
William Senning, director of the election division at the Vermont Secretary of State’s Office, has said an argument could be made either way about the articles’ legality because the legislation didn’t specifically address this.
The town held an informational hearing about the articles on March 18. During that hearing, residents accused the board of using bad judgment and acting in an arbitrary manner for adding these potentially binding articles without a thorough town-wide discussion first.
This is the second time in little more than a year that the board has been in hot water with residents.
On Town Meeting Day last year, resident Rose Paul launched a last-minute write-in campaign looking to unseat Alexandra “Sasha” Thayer, the board’s chairwoman, who has been on the board since 2017. Thayer received 229 votes and Paul got 159. Paul’s campaign is believed to be one of the biggest, if not the biggest, write-in campaigns in town history.
Paul said she was running “to ensure that citizens and volunteers are respected in meetings and their ideas and concerns are listened to.” Thayer has been accused of being difficult to work with.
Things came to a head in May when over 100 people signed a petition asking Thayer to be removed from the board. The petition was created after two long-serving volunteers in town announced they would be stepping away from public service due to their issues with Thayer.
During Monday’s meeting, Thayer tried to keep any public comment about the articles out of the meeting, stating the town will hold a second informational hearing on the ballot on March 30. Thayer said the public comment section of the meeting, which was scheduled for 5 minutes, was only for comments about what was on the board’s agenda. The public comment portion of public meetings in surrounding municipalities typically has been where residents are allowed to give a comment about topics that aren’t on the meeting’s agenda. Also, it’s unclear why Thayer tried to bar comments about the articles because the warning was part of Monday’s agenda and was discussed later in the meeting.
After Farnham announced she would step down, resident Donny Osman took the board to task.
“Although the Select Board may have had the legal right to place articles 6 and 7 on the ballot, it was the wrong thing to do, and it disrespects the process and the voters of Plainfield. But on the larger question, I ask the Select Board to reflect on the fact that in the almost 50 years that I have been a Plainfield voter, I have never witnessed a select board that has angered and alienated so many people. Discontent with this Select Board has been raging for a couple of years. This many unhappy citizens for this long is a poor reflection the ability of this Select Board to fairly and accurately represent the will of the town. This board has caused more division and controversy than I have seen in half a century. I ask the three of you to consider that you are not the right people for the job and for the good of the town I believe you should all resign,” Osman said.
He thanked Farnham for her announcement. Other residents thanked Farnham for her service and noted she was integral in working with the state on a planned fix for the Route 2 intersection.
When the warning came up later in the meeting, Thayer tried to keep Charlie Cogbill, the resident who initially brought up the legality of the article at a board meeting earlier this month, from speaking.
She was overruled by Farnham and board member Jim Volz.
Board members have said since it appears the articles aren’t legal or binding, residents should express their true opinion about moving to Australian ballot when they vote so the board can gauge how residents feel about such a move. Residents opposed to the articles have been urging neighbors to vote them down.
Cogbill said the board shouldn’t take the vote as advisory because someone could be voting no for multiple reasons. He said they could vote against the articles because they don’t think the articles are valid, they don’t like using Australian ballot, they don’t like the process by which the articles were added to the warning or because they don’t know whether their vote is binding or not.
He urged the town to get a legal opinion from the town’s attorney on the articles and report back on March 30 so voters can make a more informed decision.
Thayer said the board hasn’t sought such an opinion because the articles can’t be removed from the warning at this point.
