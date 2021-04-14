PLAINFIELD — Tammy Farnham has changed her mind and announced she will stay on the Select Board.
Also, the board chose Jim Volz to replace Alexandra “Sasha” Thayer as chairwoman.
Farnham had been running unopposed for her three-year seat on the board. She received 224 votes during the town’s annual election, which was held last week instead of on Town Meeting Day because of the coronavirus pandemic.
But Farnham had announced last month she would not accept reelection. That announcement was made during an informational hearing where residents continued to express their frustration with the board about two articles that would have done away with in-person town meetings if passed. Both articles failed.
Farnham said last month she didn’t have the “time, energy or knowledge” the board needs right now with multiple large projects underway, including a fix for the Route 2 intersection and the installation of a pedestrian bridge at that intersection. Multiple residents asked Farnham to stay on the board, noting she was integral in working with the state on the intersection fix.
At the board’s regular meeting on Monday, the first held since the election, Farnham thanked residents for the support they’ve shown her. She said she received many emails and cards.
“They say this is a thankless job, but I have felt very appreciated over the last couple of weeks. So thank you to all these people that took the time out of their days to remind me of the importance of community service,” she said.
Farnham then announced she would accept her seat on the board.
She said she needs help and support.
“Over the last year, I have seen a lot of passion for our town, but the energy has been reactive instead of proactive. … I definitely want to figure out ways to make our town more proactive and getting people involved. We all have ideas, strengths, experience and knowledge. This Select Board doesn’t have all the answers,” Farnham said.
She asked residents to come together, listen and be respectful.
“If I’m giving the time and energy to (serve on) the Select Board, I’m asking that everyone think about how they can help support our community, too,” she said and then listed off some open town positions that need to be filled.
At the start of the meeting, Farnham nominated Volz to replace Thayer as the head of the board. The chairperson is chosen at the first board meeting after the annual election. Residents have complained Thayer can be difficult to work with and some have said they now refuse to volunteer for the town because of her.
Volz said he knows the position means more work for him, but he was willing to do it.
He said to Thayer, “I want to acknowledge all the extra work that you’ve done and let you know I appreciate that. And I hope I can count on you for help, assuming I get elected.”
All three board members then voted in favor of making Volz the head of the board.
