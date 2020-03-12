MONTPELIER – The Montpelier Farmers Market announced Thursday that it would continue to operate, despite the ongoing coronavirus crisis.
The announcement came despite a decision by the Burlington Farmers Market to close until further notice because of the virus outbreak.
In a statement, the Montpelier market’s board of directors said it had wrestled with the decision to continue to remain open at Caledonia Spirits, its indoor winter location.
Market officials said every precaution would be taken to ensure sanitary surfaces within the market and Caledonia Spirits.
Vendors will be asked to pre-bag produce and limit or eliminate samples to reduce the risk of contamination. Hand sanitizer will be available for customers and vendors to use as needed.
Customers are also asked to bring their own shopping bags, and, if a customer feels ill, they are requested to stay home.
Anyone with a family member, neighbor or friend who is too ill to come to the market is asked to consider shopping for them.
The market will be open Saturday and operates bi-weekly, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Caledonia Spirits through the end of April, before moving to a new location on Taylor Street in May.
