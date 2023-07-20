BURLINGTON — The parents of a 3-year-old boy who fatally shot himself at a Barre home two years ago, has filed a federal lawsuit against the gun manufacturer Glock for providing a firearm with a “hair trigger” that could kill children.

Peter Bunce, 3, of Saco, Maine, found an unsecured Glock 26 handgun while visiting the home of Rebecca Post at 416 Beckley Hill Road. He shot himself in the head while left unattended on June 26, 2021, the lawsuit maintains.