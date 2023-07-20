BURLINGTON — The parents of a 3-year-old boy who fatally shot himself at a Barre home two years ago, has filed a federal lawsuit against the gun manufacturer Glock for providing a firearm with a “hair trigger” that could kill children.
Peter Bunce, 3, of Saco, Maine, found an unsecured Glock 26 handgun while visiting the home of Rebecca Post at 416 Beckley Hill Road. He shot himself in the head while left unattended on June 26, 2021, the lawsuit maintains.
Gregory Bunce as the boy’s father and the personal representative of the estate filed the civil lawsuit recently in U.S. District Court in Burlington. The boy’s mother, Evelyn Bunce, also filed as a plaintiff individually.
Gregory and Evelyn Bunce had filed a civil lawsuit last fall naming Post and Post Insurance & Financial Inc. of Port St. Lucie, Fla. as defendants. Post is listed as a vice president of operations on the company website and maintains an office in her Barre home, court papers note.
Glock Inc., a Georgia corporation, and Glock Ges.m.b.H., an Austrian corporation doing business in the United States, are the two named defendants in the new wrongful death lawsuit.
Glock Inc. imported the handgun, which was made by Glock Ges.m.b.H, according to the lawsuit filed by attorney Laura White of the law firm White & Quinlan in Kennebunk, Maine, on behalf of the Bunces.
The defendants have nicknamed the firearm the “Baby Glock” due to its smaller size and light weight, the lawsuit maintains. It claims the gun was created without a manual safety, making it foreseeable that a 3-year-old would unintentionally shoot himself.
The five-count lawsuit is claiming design defect; the failure to warn; negligence; loss of consortium; and negligent infliction of emotional distress.
Glock Inc. did not respond to a message seeking public comment on Thursday. The defendants will have about a month to file a written response to the 24-page lawsuit.
Post and Post Insurance have both filed legal responses in the earlier civil lawsuit denying wrongdoing. A motion to dismiss that lawsuit filed by Burlington lawyer Susan Flynn on behalf of the company is pending in federal court before Judge Christina Reiss. The defendants have cited affirmative defenses, including contributory negligence or comparative fault, court papers show.
Barre Town Police reported Peter Bunce found the 9 mm gun with a 10-round magazine inside a drawer in a bedside table, and removed the firearm from a soft case.
Bunce shot himself in the face and died instantly, Police Sgt. Paul Thayer reported. The medical examiner confirmed the boy shot himself with a handgun.
Barre EMS attempted CPR on the child, but soon realized he was dead, police said.
A loaded .380 Taurus also was found in a second soft case in the lower drawer of the table, police said. There was a second soft case with only a fully loaded Glock magazine, Thayer said.
Then-Washington County state’s attorney Rory Thibault declined to file criminal charges based on the findings of the Barre Town Police investigation.
Thibault said in an Aug. 13, 2021, letter to police there was “the inability to make out a prima facie case for a criminal offense relating to the death” of the child. He said the criminal intent for reckless endangerment or involuntary manslaughter could not be met based on the facts and evidence presented.
Thibault has since become a Vermont Superior Court judge.
The new lawsuit stated the 3-year-old had no idea how to operate the handgun, but found it in the bedside table and “unintentionally discharged a bullet from the Baby Glock into his face.”
It added: “The Baby Glock lacked an adequate safety or design to stop the above-described action by a 3-year-old child with small, weak hands and no idea how to operate a firearm.”
Greg and Evelyn Bunce said they have “experienced severe emotional and mental distress, including distress and trauma from the loss of love and companionship and the destruction of the parent-child relationship, as well as the circumstances of Peter’s death,” according to the lawsuit.
The couple also maintain Glock intentionally designs its firearms with a lack of a manual safety to make more money by “convincing gun enthusiasts and law enforcement that Glock’s products are superior because they lack a manual safety.”
The lawsuit states the Baby Glock that killed Peter had a trigger pull of 28 Newtons — an international unit of force measure that equals to 6.3 pounds of pressure. The Bunces maintain Glock knew, or should have known, that a 3-year-old with no idea about how to operate a firearm could discharge the Baby Glock with the light finger pull.
“The light trigger pull of the Baby Glock, combined with its lack of a manual safety, made the Baby Glock an incredibly dangerous product that Glock knew posed specific hazards to human life, especially children,” the lawsuit states.