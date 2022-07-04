WORCESTER — On Monday parade-rested Worcester picked up right where it left off before the pandemic took the celebration out of its last two Fourth of July extravaganzas: in a tangled “when do we go” snarl on Bill Sargent’s spacious side lawn.
Chaotic?
A little.
Wonderfully Worcester?
A lot!
Sure, there were a few out of town fire trucks and a smattering of politicians, but Worcester’s Independence Day parade was all about Worcester and the folks, of all ages, who live there …
… Or used to live there …
… Or are related to someone who lives there …
… Or, like Carolyn Powers, plan to live there again.
Powers, 86, moved to Worcester when she was five, and lived there most of her life, while her family tree grew and branched out and grew some more.
“We’re a big clan is what we are,” she confided while watching her army of a family — three generations of it – scramble to transform a flatbed trailer into a 1950s diner for their sock hop-inspired float.
The parade was scheduled to start line up on Sargent’s lawn just up the road in less than an hour.
“They say they ‘work better under pressure,’” said Powers, who is old enough not to doubt them and too old to pitch in.
“They’ve been doing this for quite a few years,” the family’s matriarch said sounding beyond unworried and more than a little proud as the red-white-and blue float flew together in one of her granddaughter’s driveways.
“We take it pretty serious,” said Power’s daughter, Jan Cameron, whose husband, Bob, turned 55 on Monday and, like the rest of the sprawling family, dressed for the occasion.
“We work best under pressure,” Cameron added, eliciting an “I told you so” glance from her mother, who has been living with her daughter in Barre for the past three years and is readying for a Worcester homecoming later this summer.
It’s a town where Powers recalled making the rounds every year with here father, Homer Richardson — a local grange member who lined up participants for the Fourth of July parades back in the 1940s.
Those parades featured a lot more horses and a lot less horsepower than the one that rolled through Worcester — kicking off Monday’s community celebration.
It was a Powers-full procession that was missing the oldest Powers.
“Not this year,” she said while the family float was still a work-in-progress. “I’ll watch.”
Powers did — watching her family roll by, including at least two first-time participants — great-granddaughters Hadley Bolduc and Finley Bensen — in Worcester’s Fourth of July parade.
Both Bolduc and Bensen were born during the pandemic and their great-grandmother predicted they will be long-time participants in the annual parade.
“It’s a family tradition,” she said. “It’s just a fun thing they all like to do.”
Powers could have been speaking for a good bit of Worcester — the part that relishes the opportunity to participate in a hometown parade.
Sargent, who settled in Worcester 62 years ago, is one of them.
“I’ve seen a lot of parades come and go and it’s fun to be part of them,” said Sargent, who volunteered his side yard as a staging ground for the parade when organizers were looking to shorten the route several years ago.
On Monday Sargent was right in the middle of it after a handful of his great-grandchildren helped decorate his John Deere Gator with flags and red, white and blue garland and some dressed for the occasion.
Asher and Eden Swenson, members of the Northstar Fireworks family in East Montpelier put on costumes. Asher, 10, dressed as Uncle Sam, and Eden, 7, as the Statue of Liberty.
The Swensons were a much younger version of David and Nina Witham — long-time Worcester residents who chose similar costumes while riding in the back of a red pickup truck.
“On and off” participants in a parade that has been off the last two years, Nina Witham said the couple decided to join the fun this year while squelching rumors they’d be singing the National Anthem.
“That would be a big ‘no,’” she said.
The Withams weren’t alone in wondering whether there was any order parade entrants packed on to Sargent’s yard would make their way on to Route 12. Sargent was wondering that too, and it's his yard.
The conventional wisdom was that as chaotic as it looked, it would come together when things started moving.
It did.
The bikes, the motor bikes, and the all-terrain vehicles (there were plenty of all of them) joined the fire trucks in a parade that began without a color guard, which joined as soon as the procession crested a hill and the parade route leveled off.
By then, both sides of Route 12 were lined with people, including some, like Paul and Debbie Winters, who arrived early.
Winters and his wife live nearby in Middlesex, though she grew up in Worcester and they regularly attend the parade.
On Monday the Winters were joined by their son, Jamie, his wife, Cassie and their children, Amos, 6, and Grace, 7.
Family was a recurring theme on a day that began with a parade that boasted several multi-generational entries, followed by family-friendly celebration on Ladd Field.
The latest edition of “Worcester Voices,” an annual series inspired by those buried in the Worcester Village Cemetery, highlighted four brothers — three of them Civil War veterans. All were Richardsons: Alonzo, Calvin, Joel and Plummer – and three were played by Plummer’s great-grandsons, Bruce, Barry and Brian Richardson.
The present-day Richardsons were part of the seven-member cast that performed graveside scripts as part of an afternoon performance researched and written by the Worcester Historical Society and narrated by David Book.
The only part of Worcester’s Fourth of July celebration that didn’t return to normal on Monday was the chicken barbecue that had historically been hosted by the Worcester Volunteer Fire Department.
When the pandemic hit, the department had to come up with another fundraiser and Chief Will Sutton said it is is less labor intensive and more predictable than preparing hundreds of chicken dinners and hoping you didn’t cook too much or too little.
Sutton said the annual “boot drive” — a glorified coin drop, has been held the Friday before Memorial Day and for the pas three years and while the department briefly flirted with bringing back the chicken barbecue, members agreed to let other food vendors fill the void.
“This way we get to enjoy the day with our families, like everyone else,” he said, while washing the windshield of an otherwise parade-ready fire engine Monday morning.
