EAST MONTPELIER — It may never be more than a best guess, but a “mechanical malfunction” appears to be the most likely cause of a fire that leveled a barn and lit up the night sky over East Montpelier on Monday.
Fire Chief Ty Rolland confirmed Tuesday the fire at Fairmont Farm’s sprawling complex on Lyle Young Road wasn’t suspicious, no investigation is planned, and if he had to bet, equipment used to feed the farm’s animals about an hour before firefighters were summoned to the scene might have malfunctioned.
That equipment, Rolland said, was stored in the barn, along with other equipment, some horses, sawdust, seed and fertilizer.
“We don’t have anything definitive, but we would look to that as a possibility,” he said, noting the fire didn’t appear to have started in the vicinity of the barn’s electrical service.
However it got started, it was a full-fledged fire when the first firetruck arrived with Rolland aboard.
There were flames shooting up 100 feet in the air, the limbs of some nearby trees were on fire and Rolland said there was no saving the barn.
“It (the barn) was mostly down at that point,” he said. “The roof had collapsed and … it was just a raging inferno.”
Rolland said a couple of horses perished in the fire, though he believed a pony was able to escape the burning building that, according to the initial call, was at the base of “a large column of black smoke with fire showing.”
Rolland was discussing the planned purchase of a new firetruck with the Select Board when the call came in. He excused himself, headed over to the nearby fire station and then out to Fairmont Farm.
The rapid response didn’t help because the barn was small compared to most of the other structures on the Fairmont property, including the dairy farm’s sprawling main barn.
Rolland said those structures were never in any real jeopardy, because the barn that burned was on the northern edge of the complex separated from the rest by large silage bunkers.
Rolland said it took more than two hours and the help of firefighters from several area departments to bring the fire under control and East Montpelier volunteers didn’t clear the scene until shortly after midnight.
By then the barn was a smoldering pile of rubble, a significant amount of farm equipment was destroyed, and two horses had perished.
With the exception of a firefighter who suffered a minor injury for which he was treated at Central Vermont Medical Center in Berlin and later released, Rolland said no one was hurt.
The fertilizer that was stored in the barn did cause some concern and Rolland summoned a state hazardous materials technician to the scene to determine whether they posed any “health and safety issues.”
Dozens of firefighters from several area departments — most of them volunteers — joined East Montpelier firefighters battling the blaze that was fueled by gasoline in trucks and tractors stored in the building, as well as tires, sawdust and other combustible materials.
Rolland said weather wasn’t an issue. It wasn’t windy and a site that could have posed challenges because of steep grades in the winter didn’t on Monday night.
“It went really smoothly once we got the water supply established,” he said, explaining water was shuttled to the scene from a pond-fed hydrant at nearby East Montpelier Elementary School.
Though Fairmont Farm has two other locations — including one on Lyle Haven Road off Route 14 in East Montpelier — the Lyle Young complex is the largest part of its operation.
The third-generation dairy farm milks 1,000 registered Holsteins three times a day at that location. It is also home to about 100 calves, another 1,000 heifers.
david.delcore @timesargus.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.