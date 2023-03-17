BARRE — The finance committee of Barre’s budget-challenged school board just welcomed three new members, elected one of them chair, and was presented with two detail-free proposals — both calling for spending more than the $54 million figure voters in Barre and Barre Town collectively rejected on Town Meeting Day.

One of the administrative proposals would boost spending in the pre-K-12 district by 5%. The other reflects a 6.5% increase. Both call for spending significantly more than the just-failed version that divided the board and fueled a protest vote led by those — including then-board chair Sonya Spaulding — who believed it was far too lean.

