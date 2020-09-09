BARRE — When it comes to Facebook pages, city councilors are divided over whether less is more.
The city has a Facebook page and while City Manager Steve Mackenzie said that is the only one that enjoys any “official” endorsement, there are others that seem to, and a newly formed committee has inquired about expanding that list.
Mackenzie, who doesn’t have a Facebook page, said the Diversity and Equity Committee’s request for its own social media presence prompted him to seek direction from the council.
Mackenzie stressed he isn’t worried the committee will go rogue, but wanted to make sure councilors were comfortable with volunteers posting information that would at least appear to be sanctioned by the city.
The answer Tuesday night was maybe.
Some, like Mayor Lucas Herring, saw no problem with a proliferation of Facebook pages that carry the implied endorsement of the city. The “decentralized” approach to sharing information on social media would lighten the load on city staff and enable committees to highlight the issues they are working on, he said.
Others, like Councilor Rich Morey, argued embracing a fragmented approach to Facebook would further confuse residents and weaken the city’s own Facebook page.
“If we limit the number of contact points, we can reach more people with a broader message,” he said.
Morey’s call for the city to “streamline” its social media messaging came even as councilors noted the presence of several Facebook pages — most older than the one created for the city — that can be found online.
The city’s police, fire and ambulance and recreation departments all have their own independently administered Facebook pages, as does the Barre Energy Committee.
However, Mackenzie said none of those pages comply with the monitoring requirements outlined in the social media policy that has been on the books for seven years, and he doesn’t consider them “official” pages of the city. The content, he said, is posted in an “uncoordinated and unilateral fashion” by people who likely aren’t even aware of the city’s policy.
Mackenzie said he wasn’t arguing that should change, but said he believed the council should be aware of it in weighing requests.
Councilors seemed comfortable with designated city employees having posting privileges on department-level Facebook pages, though some argued all content should be reviewed and approved by a single moderator, who could post it on the city’s Facebook page as well.
There was no such consensus with respect to committees, with Morey and others arguing committee-specific Facebook pages were redundant and the information members might want to post could be accommodated on a singular page.
Morey said that would make the city’s Facebook page a more robust source of information and ensure information that is posted is reviewed by the city’s “social networking moderator.”
Mackenzie said he feared that would be a “daunting” task, while Morey maintained it would amount to little more than “cut-and-pasting” information supplied by committee members.
On a night when Councilor Teddy Waszazak was absent, three members said they would prefer to see informational material generated by committees exclusively posted on the city’s Facebook page while the other three said they didn’t object to committee Facebook pages provided there was some limited oversight of content that is posted.
No formal action was taken, and councilors agreed to revisit the issue at a later date.
david.delcore @timesargus.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.