In today's digital world, effective advertising requires a strategic approach that utilizes various online platforms. Barre Area Development understands the importance of reaching the right audience at the right time and has rolled out a comprehensive digital advertising strategy to achieve this goal.

One of our focuses as the economic development organization serving the Town and the City of Barre is digital platform advertising. We are currently running ad campaigns through Vermont Business Magazine which includes a partnership featuring our promotional video, ‘Barre Heart of Vermont’. With 100,000 monthly visitors, this collaboration gives Barre significant exposure! If you haven’t seen the video yet here is the link: youtu.be/4Pgr4VxxZTs Additionally, BADC has partnered with Vermont Public for a reach of over 82,000 email subscribers.

