In today's digital world, effective advertising requires a strategic approach that utilizes various online platforms. Barre Area Development understands the importance of reaching the right audience at the right time and has rolled out a comprehensive digital advertising strategy to achieve this goal.
One of our focuses as the economic development organization serving the Town and the City of Barre is digital platform advertising. We are currently running ad campaigns through Vermont Business Magazine which includes a partnership featuring our promotional video, ‘Barre Heart of Vermont’. With 100,000 monthly visitors, this collaboration gives Barre significant exposure! If you haven’t seen the video yet here is the link: youtu.be/4Pgr4VxxZTs Additionally, BADC has partnered with Vermont Public for a reach of over 82,000 email subscribers.
BADC’s marketing campaign is targeted for key markets, industries and business owners seeking to do business in the town and the City of Barre. We connect with business owners who are seeking new opportunities and analyze statistics to identify the optimal times when businesses plan to move or launch a new business. Also, in line with the municipalities’ objectives, we are creating an exciting new and interactive platform that will highlight available commercial spaces in the Barre area for business owners from across the state and beyond. Simultaneously, BADC is highlighting commercial spaces on our social media accounts, ensuring that the Barre audience stays informed and engaged.
Barre Area Development promotes Barre’s industries by establishing and growing connections while leveraging the power of online platforms and striving to expand the Barre area reach.
Shannon Alexander is the marketing coordinator at Barre Area Development Inc.
