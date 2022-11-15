BURLINGTON — A former Central Vermont pharmacy manager has been sentenced in U.S. District Court to serve three years on federal probation after he was caught stealing drugs for a third time, court records show.

Brian Thomas Badgley, 37, of Waterbury, had his state pharmacy license suspended by the Vermont Pharmacy Board after the latest diversion of opioids was detected at the CVS drug store in Berlin in September 2021, court and disciplinary records show.

