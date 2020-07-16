It didn’t take long for a new job to find recently retired Montpelier Police Chief Tony Facos.
Facos, who stepped down as chief July 1, will head enforcement for the Vermont Department of Motor Vehicles effective Aug. 10.
Facos said he was contacted by Agency of Transportation and asked if he would be interested in the open job.
“I was not looking,” he told The Times Argus.
Because Facos has reached age 55, the only way he could take the state job is by being in a non-sworn position. He will be the executive director, but hold no rank.
He will replace Col. William “Jake” Elovirta, who is retiring at the end of this month after 32 in Vermont law enforcement. Elovirta, 54, spent 10 years at Burlington Police before moving to DMV in 1998. He replaced Glen Button as head of DMV enforcement five years ago.
The Enforcement and Safety Division has 29 sworn officers and a civilian staff of 14 employees. The division is responsible for vehicle inspections, licensing and training management, dealer regulations, investigations, commercial vehicle regulation, and motor carrier safety, among other programs and services.
Facos, who spent 35 years in law enforcement, grew up and was educated in Montpelier. He began as an auxiliary trooper with the Vermont State Police in 1985 and was hired as a part-time officer in Montpelier that year. Facos shifted to fulltime status with the city in 1987 and moved up through the ranks until he was named police chief in 2007.
He holds two degrees from Norwich University in Northfield: a bachelor’s degree in liberal studies in 1995 and a master’s in diplomacy and international studies in 2013.
Facos also is a graduate of the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Virginia, in 2004. He is the immediate past president of the FBI National Academy Associates in New England. Facos was among four semi-finalists for U.S. Marshal for Vermont three years ago.
Motor Vehicle Commissioner Wanda Minoli announced the appointment Thursday afternoon. She said Transportation Secretary Joe Flynn agreed with the appointment.
“After considerable deliberation and support from Secretary Flynn, the decision was made to reorganize the structure of the Enforcement Division and fill this position as an exempt executive director,” she said.
“I have total confidence in this appointment and know that Tony will embrace our mission of the Enforcement and Safety Division and continue to lead this team on our most important safety mission,” she said.
Secretary Flynn said, “I have known Tony for over a decade and have worked with him before, Tony’s experience and knowledge make him the ideal person for this position at this time.”
Facos said he is excited about the new job.
“I know the capable team of the Enforcement and Safety Division is ready to lead on current issues and to seek opportunities to improve matters of safety and division policies,” he said.
Prior to his official start date, Facos will be working with Elovirta, Capts. Scott Davidson and Kevin Andrews during the transition, Minoli said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.