CHELSEA — A former Burlington man has been sentenced to 20 years to life for sexual assault in connection with a brutal attack, strangulation and rape of a good Samaritan outside a Williamstown bar two years ago.

Samaan Adenti, 23, also received a concurrent 19-to-20-year prison term for assault and robbery with injury for stealing items from the victim, including credit cards that were later used in New Hampshire for shopping sprees, court records show.