MIDDLESEX — Everything was approved on Town Meeting Day in Middlesex.
According to unofficial results Tuesday night, Brigid Browning defeated Stephen J. Dennis 392-118 for a three-year seat on the select board. Vic Dwire defeated Theresa Mann 306-264 for a two-year seat on that board.
Residents approved the town budget of $1,657,287 by a vote of 540-85.
A question asking if the town should create a reserve fund for assets and equipment was approved by a vote of 559-67, as was a question asking if $50,000 should go into the fund, by a vote of 545-77.
Residents approved a $32,022 funding request from Kellogg-Hubbard Library by a vote of 466-155.
