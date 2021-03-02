MONTPELIER – Despite a lower-than-expected turnout, everything passed easily on Town Meeting Day in the Capital City, including an article to allow retail sale of marijuana.
City Manager John Odum said it was a pretty quiet day Tuesday, mainly because ballots were mailed to all registered voters in response to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Odum said the city has about 6,000 voters on its checklist. Just shy of 3,000 of them voted Tuesday. Odum said that's a good turnout for a normal Town Meeting Day, but he expected more votes from the mailed ballots.
For elections, incumbent Dan Richardson defeated challenger Alice Goltz 578-222 for his two-year seat for District 3 on the City Council. Incumbent Lauren Hierl defeated challenger Nat Frothingham 618-328 for her two-year seat for District 1. Jack McCullough ran unopposed for his two-year seat for District 2.
Odum also ran unopposed and was reelected for his three-year seat.
For marijuana, according to a law that went into effect without the signature of Gov. Phil Scott last October, communities must “opt in” to allow retail marijuana in their municipality. While Montpelier has been home to a dispensary for medical marijuana for several years, hosting a retail operation would require voter approval under the law. Residents gave that approval Tuesday with a vote of 1,981-847.
The city budget also passed easily with a vote of 2,398-444.
The budget calls for spending roughly $375,000 less than voters approved a year ago — a 2.5% reduction — but would require raising just more than $10 million in property taxes, an increase of roughly $66,000, or 0.6%.
The budget will add less than a penny to the municipal portion of the tax rate and will push the projected tax rate increase facing Montpelier homeowners to 15.1 cents. Almost all of that increase — 14.4 cents — is tied to the $25.8 million school budget which Capital City voters also passed by a vote of 2,068-776.
Voters approved a request from the Kellogg-Hubbard Library for $350,471 in funding by a vote of 2,457-404. That funding is in addition to the $25,365 allocation in the city's budget for the library.
