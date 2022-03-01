MARSHFIELD – Everything passed in Marshfield on Town Meeting Day.
Residents voted 279-34 to approve a municipal budget of $1,228,797.
They approved $13,920 to be used for a natural areas inventory by a vote of 248-66. This was a request from the town’s Conservation Commission, “to enhance the knowledge and understanding of the most ecologically significant parts of the Marshfield landscape to support town planning, conservation of the Town’s significant ecological resources, and to enhance the ability of Marshfield residents to enjoy and steward their Town’s natural resources.”
There were no contested races in Marshfield.
Michele A. Gonzales is ran unopposed for her three-year seat on the Select Board. As did Bobbi Brimblecombe for her one-year seat as town clerk and treasurer. Doris Dufresne was elected to a five-year seat on the budget committee and a three-year seat as auditor. Sonia Carrasco and M. Anne Reed were elected to two open three-year seats as library trustees. Shawn S. Codling Sr. was elected to a one-year seat as constable.
Mark Kaufman ran unopposed for a three-year seat on the Twinfield Union School Board. Manny Sainz decided not to seek reelection for that position.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.