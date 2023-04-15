PLAINFIELD – After an unexpected delay of over a month, the town has conducted its annual meeting with everything passing.

The town held its annual meeting Saturday at the historic Town Hall and Opera House, with residents filling the building. The meeting was supposed to take place on Town Meeting Day last month, but it had to be delayed at the eleventh hour because the town report had not been mailed to residents in time for the meeting.

eric.blaisdell@timesargus.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.