BARRE TOWN — Everything passed except for the school budget and there’s a new town clerk after Tuesday’s election.
Tina Lunt defeated Caitlin Janus 1,060-605 to replace Town Clerk Donna Kelty who retired after 32 years of service to the town.
Lunt is an administrative assistant at Barre Town Middle and Elementary School, a position she’s held for 8 years.
She took her oath of office shortly after Kelty read off the vote totals and was congratulated by Janus. She said she was excited and nervous.
“It’s been a long journey,” Lunt said. “I’ve got a big smile on under this mask.”
In other elections, Select Board members Norma Malone and Jack Mitchell ran unopposed for their three-year and two-year seats respectively. Sue Paxman defeated Fred Thumm 1,283-293 for a three year term as auditor.
While Tuesday’s vote was on its normal schedule, it also included a revote of the Barre Unified Union School District’s budget which was voted down in March. Town residents voted the budget down again 829-903.
The town budget passed 1,342-379 and the highway budget passed 1,537-188. The combined budgets of $7,381,821 are an increase of $153,625, or 2.12%, over the current budgets.
Residents approved a measure asking if the first tax payment of the year could be moved out a month from Aug. 15 to Sept. 15 by a vote of 1,634-82. Officials said this change was needed because the state pushed back its filing deadline a month for homestead declarations and property tax credit claims.
Kelty said there are 6,306 residents on the town’s voter checklist. She said 1,328 of them sent in an absentee ballot and another 419 voted in person. Ballots were sent out to all registered voters except those who registered to vote after Town Meeting Day because Tuesday’s vote had to follow the same procedures as the March vote.
Kelty said turnout was pretty good for a local election.
She said she was busy running the show and talking to residents Tuesday so it hadn’t really sunk in that it was her last election. Kelty is staying on in an advisory role until the end of June to help Lunt get up to speed.
“And I don’t really expect it to (sink in) in all honesty until probably July when I have that full month off. Then things might change a little,” she said.
eric.blaisdell @timesargus.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.