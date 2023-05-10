BARRE TOWN — Everything passed at the town's annual vote Tuesday, with the exception of a $16,795 ask by Barre Area Development Corp. for a part-time marketing coordinator, which failed by 11 votes.

Residents voted 604 “yes” and 615 “no” for the request, which was in addition to the $64,550 set aside in the town's budget for the corporation.

eric.blaisdell@timesargus.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.