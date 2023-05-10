BARRE TOWN — Everything passed at the town's annual vote Tuesday, with the exception of a $16,795 ask by Barre Area Development Corp. for a part-time marketing coordinator, which failed by 11 votes.
Residents voted 604 “yes” and 615 “no” for the request, which was in addition to the $64,550 set aside in the town's budget for the corporation.
The general fund passed 1,020-218. Residents also approved $35,495 for the operation of the town's cemeteries by a vote of 1,114-150. Those funds also would go into the general fund for a total of $4,614,511, which is 4.44%, or $196,205, more than the current municipal budget.
Residents approved the highway budget by a vote of 1,162-115. This now-approved budget of $3,715,340 is $342,485, or 10.15%, more than the current budget. Much of that increase is due to increased paving costs, with such costs expected to go up by nearly 14% this summer.
There were no contested races this year. Bob Nelson ran unopposed for his three-year seat on the select board. Michael Gilbar ran unopposed for a two-year seat on the board, which had belonged to Jack Mitchell, who opted not to seek reelection.
The only other vote that was relatively close Tuesday was a question asking whether the town should do away with the position of auditor. That article passed 680-491.
Town officials have been working on eliminating the three elected positions for a few years because they said the town has used a certified public accountant for town audits for years. They said the positions' title can be misleading since the auditors no longer conduct audits and are only currently responsible for producing the town report, which officials have said can be done by a committee rather than an elected official.
Long-serving Auditor Charles Woodhams told officials he supported doing away with his position and transitioning the work to a committee. Woodhams had run unopposed for another three-year term as auditor Tuesday, but that vote was moot since his position has been eliminated.
Town officials said they plan to go through with a charter change next year to eliminate the references to the auditors in the town's charter.
Residents approved a charter change Tuesday by a vote of 1,097-122. This change tweaks some language for the first annual meeting of the Board of Civil Authority and allows that board to appoint a vice chair.
A charter change approved by voters last year was approved by the Legislature and signed by Gov. Phil Scott on May 4. This change does away with the lister positions and changes the constable position from elected to appointed.
Dave Freeman had run unopposed for constable Tuesday, but he had previously told town officials he no longer has law enforcement certification and was looking to retire. Town officials said they wanted the ability to appoint a constable to avoid someone unqualified running for the position.
The town traditionally holds its annual vote in May rather than on Town Meeting Day in March because officials have said a May vote is easier for budgeting purposes with a fiscal year that starts July 1.
With 10 residents shy of 1,300 votes cast Tuesday, Town Clerk Tina Lunt said this year's turnout saw a few hundred more voters than a normal May poll. Lunt attributed that to the school budget revote, which also took place Tuesday. Even still, Lunt said turnout Tuesday was a few hundred voters fewer than what's seen on Town Meeting Day in town when the school budget is voted on.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.