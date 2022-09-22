MONTPELIER — After two years of delays and changes forced by the pandemic, Caitlin Drechsler, coordinator for Everybody Wins! Vermont at Union Elementary, has hit the ground running this school year.
Everybody Wins is a statewide reading program that matches volunteer readers with students eager to listen. Drechsler has 20 volunteers lined up and she said she is confident she will find 25 more.
“I’m so excited to begin. I love Union Elementary. It’s such an amazing school,” Drechsler said.
Everybody Wins recruits and trains volunteer mentors to read age-appropriate books selected by teachers, students and Everybody Wins. The mentoring takes place once a week to interested children during their recess or lunch hour. The reading time is called a “Power Lunch.”
Program Executive Director Beth Wallace likens the program to bedtime reading. “Often we say to mentors, 'If you like to read bedtime stories to your kids, that’s what this is.'”
The program started 22 years ago when then-U.S. senator James Jeffords, who had seen the program in action in New York City, introduced it first to his Washington, D.C., staff and later to Vermont.
Currently, the program is in 20 Vermont schools including Barre City Elementary, Thatcher Brook in Duxbury, Union Elementary, Twinfield Union School, Rutland Intermediate School and Waitsfield Elementary, among others.
Last year, the Montpelier program, which is offered to students in grades 2, 3 and 4, was put on hold due to COVID-19 and the year before it was switched from in-person to Zoom. This September is the first time since March 2020 the program in Montpelier has been back in-person.
Open to any student interested, Everybody Wins is not a remedial reading program for students who are behind their classmates, but rather a program to celebrate the joys of reading.
Students who participate are nominated by their teachers, their parents and themselves. Any student interested is enrolled, assuming there are enough volunteers.
Everybody Wins is looking for volunteers at all sites and is actively seeking a coordinator for Barre City.
“The key distinction between this program and other programs is the volunteers are not tutors, they are not there to teach children to read or to make them read out loud. They are there to share their love of reading and language and books,” Wallace said.
A student often has the same volunteer for the entire time the student in enrolled.
“They develop friendships, they read books, they play games. The program is really, really fun for mentors. It’s low lift and high reward for volunteers,” Wallace said.
“This program is a great way for volunteers to be part of this wonderful community,” Drechsler said.
The Rutland program also is rebounding from COVID-19, according to Loren Boudreau, the coordinator for Rutland Intermediate School. Rutland offers the program to children in grades 3 to 6.
“Before COVID, we had 50 volunteers. We have 10 now,” Boudreau said. She said she hopes to double the number of volunteers this year, and then double the total again next year.
“It’s amazing to see the impact the program has on both the mentors and the children,” she said.
Despite the fact that the program isn’t a remedial reading program, reading skills are improved and interest in reading is increased, organizers say.
According to data from Union Elementary, 90% of the kids in the program said the program helped them read better and 67% of the parents said the program increased their child’s interest in reading.
Union Elementary Principal Katie Barea is a fan.
"Mentorship, especially from our community members, is such an invaluable opportunity for our wise owls. We can't wait to have Everybody Wins back up and running in-person at UES this school year,” she said.
Vice Principal Linda Beaupre agrees: “I can't even begin to express how happy I am to have this program start back up again. The benefits are enormous for both the child and the mentor. I am grateful that we are able to offer this to our students."
Participating students are given two books to keep, one at the end of the first semester and the second book at the end of the school year. When students enroll in the program, they do so for the full school year.
Funding for the program is from a variety of sources including grants, contributions from the schools, state funds, civil groups and private donations.
Anyone interested in volunteering can check the Everybody Wins! Vermont website at everybodywinsvermont.org for the list of participating schools and instructions on how to volunteer.
