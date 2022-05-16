Editor's note: This space is usually reserved for business columns from Montpelier Alive, The Barre Partnership, Barre Area Development Corp., and the Central Vermont Chamber of Commerce. This month, a few of those groups have teed up a single column looking at the summer ahead.
Some would say that summer is the best season in Vermont. Even though we can make the case for every season, it's hard to argue with gorgeous weather (escape the humidity and visit our magical land where the average high in July is just 83), long summer evenings, front porch living, and dips in the swimming hole. But summer in Vermont also means fun, festive, and unique events throughout central Vermont.
--- Barre
You’re never bored in the summer here in Barre. From weekly events to fun festivals, Barre is booming all summer long.
The Barre Farmers Market opens for the season on Wednesday, June 1, in Pearl Street Ped-Way. The market runs every Wednesday, 3:30-6:30 p.m. through September 28, and includes Kids' Night the last Wednesday of each month.
Barre’s Concerts in Currier Park Series and Food Truck Thursdays are slated to start on Thursday, July 7, however, on June 16 you can enjoy a special night featuring Spaulding’s Jazz Band. Concerts and food trucks run until Thursday, Sept. 29, with a great line-up of local bands and yummy food trucks.
Barre’s Heritage Festival and Homecoming Days are July 27-30. This is Barre’s largest festival of the year. Thousands join in the fun for this free family-friendly event. Vendors galore, a mile long parade, band after band after band, tub races, bounce houses, and a gorgeous firework display to end it all. New this summer to the festival are a 3v3 basketball tournament and a Friday night Fashion show put on by Brave, LLC.
Barre’s newest event, Barre’s Fall Festival, begins on Wednesday, Sept. 28, and ends on Saturday, Oct. 1. This festival has fun fall activities that include horse drawn carriage rides, fall themed paint and sips, and a home brew fest competition.
For information on these great summer events and to stay up-to-date with all things happening around Barre, follow The Barre Partnership on Facebook and Instagram, and visit thebarrepartnership.com
-- Montpelier
Summer in Montpelier means a jam-packed schedule of events, each of which are a beautiful reflection of our community.
July 3 is the Capital City’s largest festival of the year, the July 3rd Independence Day Celebration, with a full day of activities taking over the town. The fun begins at 2 p.m. with the Food Truck Festival and the FamilyFest on the State House Lawn featuring a series of fun family-friendly performances. The Montpelier Mile Road Race begins at 6 p.m. and kicks off the parade. After enjoying the parade, join us on the State House lawn for a performance by Raised on Radio. The night is capped off by an epic fireworks show, presented by NorthCountry Federal Credit Union.
The Taste of Montpelier Food Festival, presented by Hunger Mountain Co-op, takes place Saturday, Sept. 10. Taste will bring the best of Vermont’s culinary scene to the heart of the Capital City. Stroll the streets of Montpelier and enjoy a taste of our amazing restaurants, food truck favorites, and artisans showcasing the best Vermont food products. The State Street Festival Grounds features one-of-a-kind street performers, a cocktail garden hosted by Barr Hill, and more. Free admission.
For information on these and many more summer events in Montpelier, like the Do Good Fest featuring a free concert by X Ambassadors, the Point to Point Ride and Run to End Hunger, and the Brown Bag Summer Concert Series, visit montpelieralive.org
--- Waterbury
Waterbury’s summer events kick off during Memorial Day weekend and the fun continues through Labor Day and beyond.
The first Waterbury Farmers Market is on Thursday, May 27, and the Concerts in the Park begin the following week, making Rusty Parker Memorial Park the place to be on a Thursday evening in Waterbury. The market runs through Sept. 8 and concerts through Aug. 25, so shopping, dinner, and a show can be your weekly summer routine.
Get a jump-start on your Fourth of July festivities with Waterbury’s Not Quite Independence Day (NQID) celebration on June 25 with a classic parade, concert, fireworks, and more.
On July 8 and 9, the town is transformed with Waterbury Arts Fest, a two day celebration of music, food, and all things art. Vermont’s beloved band The Grift will headline the Friday Night Block Party and the beer garden and food trucks will help you dance the night away. Saturday’s Art Market will host over 100 booths of artists, crafters, and makers in all mediums, plus food trucks and live music and dance performances throughout the day.
The Vermont Antique and Classic Car Show returns to Waterbury Aug. 12-14. The car parade through downtown Waterbury is always a treat for spectators and visitors are welcome to view the entries for the 30+ judged classes, vintage fashion contest, flea market, car corral, street dance, and more.
For more information on these events and other great activities happening in Waterbury this summer, visit discoverwaterbury.com
--- Don’t miss out
The special summer events in central Vermont bring the vibrant region to life, with activities and opportunities for everyone to enjoy. Whether you come for a day or a week, the communities are ready to welcome you with friendly folks, great food and beverages, and the beautiful natural surroundings. Plan your trip now so you don’t miss out on all the fun happening here.
