BARRE — A demonstration will take place in Battery Park in Burlington on April 17 to raise awareness about the disappearance of Ralph “Rizz” Jean-Marie.
The event will start at noon.
Organizers said local police have not made any progress in the case after Jean-Marie, 38, went missing nearly a year ago. They said the event is “to raise awareness of the case to help get justice for Ralph and his family and friends. We also hope the event leads to the Barre City Police Department involving additional law enforcement entities, such as the FBI.”
According to police, Jean-Marie was last seen at about 1 a.m. April 13. He was reported missing April 15. He had been staying at the Hollow Inn on South Main Street when police said he had a dispute with his significant other and walked away.
He is Black, 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighs 140 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing gray pajama pants, a gray Carhartt jacket, a black-and-gray hat that says “King” and black Adidas sneakers. Police said Jean-Marie has several underlying health concerns. He has ties to Massachusetts and New York.
Police have said his disappearance is suspicious because he left behind essential items, including his eyeglasses, a wallet, medications and his identification.
His family members have said they believe Jean-Marie is dead because he has not reached out to them, which is not like him.
Police have received multiple tips about where his body may be found or other places he might have been seen. But none so far have helped police find Jean-Marie.
Anyone with information about Jean-Marie’s disappearance or his location is asked to call Detective Joel Pierce at 802-476-6613.
Barre City Police Chief Tim Bombardier said in an email other agencies have already been involved in the case. Vermont State Police have assisted the investigation by searching areas of interest.
“I have no issue involving the FBI or any other agency, but there is absolutely no information that this involves other jurisdictions that I am aware of. This is not a case we would just dump on another agency, but welcome any and all assistance from the public or our law enforcement partners,” he said.
He said other agencies have been quick to lend a hand when asked and provide resources when needed.
Bombardier said he is planning to hold a news conference that will mark one year since Jean-Marie disappeared.
