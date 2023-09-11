Electric buses can work in Vermont, is the overall conclusion of a new report that looked at a pilot program that saw them used in three school districts, and the Rutland City area.
The Vermont Electric School and Transit Bus Pilot Program was created by the Agency of Natural Resources using funds Vermont received from the Volkswagen Clean Air Act Civil Settlement. The program used $4 million of Vermont’s $18.7 million allocation from the Volkswagen Environmental Mitigation Trust fund.
The purpose of this program was to see how well electric buses work compared to their diesel fuel counterparts in public transit and school programs.
The state chose Vermont Energy Investment Corporation to administer the program.
It looked at six electric school buses used in three school districts — the Barre Unified Union School District working with Student Transportation of America, Franklin West Supervisory Union, and Champlain Valley School District, as well as two transit buses operated by Marble Valley Regional Transit District, also known as “The Bus.”
The report was meant to be used by entities, be they school districts or transit companies, to figure out whether electric buses are a good move, said Leigh Martin, environmental analyst at DEC who worked on the report.
“What we found was the transit agencies just had more resources on the ground and more protocols in place so they were better suited to implementing the buses and dealing with problems when they occurred,” she said.
The report found that electric buses are feasible to operate in Vermont, but performance in cold weather varies quite a bit between manufacturers
“Some brands performed well in winter, and some failed to perform at all,” reads the report. “Among the buses that were in-service in the winter, some buses performed better than others. Charging equipment performance remained a persistent issue for all sites year-round.”
Most of the buses involved did fine on their daily routes, according to the report, even when it was cold.
“All project partners realized fuel cost savings and greater efficiency over their diesel counterparts,” reads the report. “In-service days showed the greatest variability. One bus had a perfect service record while others were out for significant periods for service.”
According to the report, the Champlain Valley School District had two buses made by Lion Electric Company. One had a 100% in-service rate, the other a 73% in-service rate. Each saved the district over $2,000 in annual fuel costs during the first year. Barre’s school district also had buses made by Lion. One had a 60% in-service rate, saving the district $548 in first-year fuel savings, the other had an 86% in-service rate and saved the district $1,117 on fuel in the first year.
Franklin West Supervisory Union had two buses made by Blue Bird. According to the report, they had 57% and 29% in-service rates with first-year fuel savings of $698 and $531 respectively.
In Rutland, the two transit buses used by Marble Valley Regional Transit District were made by GILLIG. One had a 59% in-service rate, the other an 89% in-service rate, and saved $8,261 and $14,921, respectively, in first-year fuel expenses.
“While electric transit buses are considerably more expensive than electric school buses, the first-year savings of the worst performing transit bus saved more in diesel fuel costs than all six school buses combined,” reads the report. “Likewise, the same least performing transit bus reduced roughly as much greenhouse gas emissions as the top three school buses combined.”
Diesel fuel transit buses burn a lot of fuel, comparatively, according to the report, and have higher mileage.
The report found that the buses would have been too expensive for the schools and transit company to purchase without some help.
It also found that the up-front cost of purchasing these buses and the charging equipment they need would have been too great without some assistance.
“All project partners provided cost-share which allowed VW Settlement funds to be leveraged and to maximize oxides of nitrogen (NOx) emissions reduction and impact,” reads the report. “Each school district provided a cost-share equivalent to the cost of what their district would spend on two new diesel buses and were able to include this cost share in their budget and have it approved by the school board ahead of making purchases.”
There are a number of funding sources available that could help with this, according to the report.
The electric buses did cut down on harmful air pollutants and greenhouse gasses, according to the report
“However, electrification readiness differed between school districts and transit agencies,” it stated. “Each project partner benefited from expert technical assistance and supplemental capacity offered by the pilot program, but with fleet management as a core competency and on-site maintenance staff, MVRTD (The Bus) had greater capacity to support electrification.”
The report’s “top findings” looked at the schools and transit company separately.
Though there are limitations, particularly during harsh weather, and there are variations between models, electric school buses can work in Vermont, the report claims. The outside temperature was the biggest factor.
“The buses achieved their optimum efficiency at temperatures above 65 degrees Fahrenheit,” reads the report. “As temperatures dropped, vehicle range reduced in a relatively linear manner. At zero degrees Fahrenheit, the Lion bus ranges had dropped off by 30-40% of the nominal range advertised by the manufacturer. For Blue Bird buses, the range loss at zero degrees was closer to 80%. The wide span of this temperature impact appears to be due to two factors: thermal management design and distances driven.”
The report noted that in some cases, “auxiliary diesel heat,” was used to make the electric buses go further during extremely cold weather.
“However, these improvements do come at the expense of burning petrochemicals in a less-well-regulated combustion apparatus, thereby appreciably increasing the emission of criteria air pollutants,” it reads.
Martin explained that these diesel auxiliary heaters were used to heat the bus interiors rather than have them heated using the battery, thereby extending the range.
“All the buses in the project pilot were fitted with those,” she said. “We did fund an additional four school buses for South Burlington School District and those buses did not have the diesel auxiliary heaters, they were just drawing off the battery. They weren’t part of the pilot so we didn’t study them to the full extent as the other buses.”
The report found that driving the vehicles when their batteries weren’t fully charged increased their efficiency for the first 10 to 20 miles by between 16% and 25%. This is from the vehicles’ “regenerative braking,” feature.
The report also noted that placement and maintenance of the electric buses’ charging stations and equipment is key to their overall success. “Though a relatively cheaper component of an electric fleet, it is as critical as the wheels or the windshield, and significantly more complex,” it reads.
It also found that allowing bus drivers to take the vehicles home would pose some logistical issues, though this wasn’t done with the electric buses used in the pilot programs.
The report found that adopting electric buses, for a school district, would not be easy both in terms of cost and logistics and that for now a district would need a great deal of outside assistance.
The electric bus picture is much rosier for transit companies, if what happened with MVRTD in Rutland is any indication.
“Transit buses are clearly viable for use in Vermont,” reads the report. “Despite some hiccups here and there, these two buses are well-received and are actively and effectively serving the public today. As an indication of their success, MVRTD is proactively engaged in plans to make use of federally available monies to procure several more electric buses for deployment in the Rutland region.”
According to the report, most of the time the electric buses used by MVRTD were out of service was due to supply chain issues and other factors not related to their performance. MVRTD had an easier time integrating the electric buses into its operations because, being a transit company, it has more resources to devote to such an endeavor.
“The ranges that the transit buses were able to achieve during this pilot were a pleasant surprise,” reads the report, which claims the two buses ended up having ranges slightly beyond what the manufacturer promised. “The two 35-foot low-floor Gillig buses have a nominal range of 150 miles according to the manufacturer…. In this pilot, the average real-world ranges across all seasons were found to be 160 Miles on Bus 3555 and 159 miles on Bus 3556.”
The state said it wasn’t sure what to expect from these buses, according to a release from the Department of Environmental Conservation and the Vermont Energy Investment Corporation.
“Before launching this project, we did not know how heavy-duty electric vehicles might perform in Vermont — especially with our cold winters and hilly dirt roads,” stated Neil Kamman, interim commissioner of the Department of Environmental Conservation. “The report on this pilot program will help us assess if deploying electric buses statewide is cost-effective and feasible long-term and, if so, how best to deploy electric buses to maximize their benefits.”
