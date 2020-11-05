MONTPELIER — The School Board bid farewell to one member, appointed her temporary replacement and was briefed on a budget process members were told Wednesday night could be influenced by a significant spike in enrollment at Montpelier High School and, to a lesser extent, Main Street Middle School.
Superintendent Libby Bonesteel set the stage for looming budget deliberations during a virtual meeting that began with board members interviewing potential replacements for departing School Director Bridget Asay and ended hours later after they voted to appoint Mia Moore to serve in that capacity.
With several members of her administrative team new to a school system that serves preK-12 students in Montpelier and Roxbury and all of them dealing with challenges associated with running schools in the middle of a pandemic, Bonesteel said she has slowed the budget-building process this year. She said the board could expect a first draft of the budget to review at its first meeting in December.
Bonesteel said she will need guidance and asked the board to ponder enrollment trends that could have staffing implications and a shift in the way the district serves students with intensive special needs.
According to Bonesteel, high school enrollment is up 55 students — a “significant increase” that is projected to continue in coming years. There is a similar, but more muted trend at the middle school, which added 20 students over the past year.
Enrollment at Union Elementary School has been relatively stable and projections suggest it could begin to decline, while the number of students at Roxbury Village School has been steady but difficult to model due to the school’s small size.
Bonesteel said the jump in enrollment at both the middle and high schools, coupled with savings associated with several unforeseen retirements create an opportunity to reimagine programs that are now being offered and may require investing in more teachers to provide required coursework and different opportunities for students.
“The enrollment trends are significant and they do influence the budget,” she said.
Enhancing the health education program for middle and high schools students is being discussed, and modifying the Crafters’ Edge program at Main Street Middle School could be a consideration.
So, Bonesteel said, could creating an “in-house” option for special needs students who are enrolled in expensive out of district programs.
According to Bonesteel, the district is now spending nearly $292,000 on 1% of its K-8 students — money that pays for outside placements and contracted services the district could conceivably provide.
Asked for feedback, board members offered some.
School Director Emma Bay-Hansen said she was supportive of beefing up health education, open to adding more funding for field trips to the budget and wary about the possibility for eliminating positions at Union Elementary School, where some class sizes are small and not expected to grow in coming years.
Bonesteel said next year’s kindergarten and first grades both appear to be smaller than usual.
Chairman Jim Murphy said addressing that wasn’t necessarily off-limits, but would need to be communicated with care.
“Past attempts at resizing classes have been sticky and a lot of the stickiness was around the communication,” he said, suggesting a clearly articulated rationale would be important if staffing changes are proposed.
Board members agreed the next step would be to solicit input from the community and have tentatively scheduled a virtual town hall for that purpose on Nov. 16.
Though Asay attended her last meeting Wednesday night, the board won’t head into budget season shorthanded thanks to their appointment of Moore.
Moore was one of four residents who applied for the position after Asay recently announced she would be stepping down. The other three applicants were Adrienne Gil, Joshua Kirtlink and Chloe Wexler.
Following a virtual executive session the board voted to appoint Moore, who was among several Montpelier residents who questioned the value of the school resource officer’s position over the summer.
Before board members privately discussed the appointment, Murphy reminded all four applicants the appointment would run through the district’s elections in March, when Capital City voters will fill three of its seven seats on the nine-member board. In addition to the seat now held by Moore, the one Bay-Hansen was appointed to fill earlier this year will be on the Town Meeting Day ballot, as will the seat held by School Director Mara Iverson. Iverson was appointed to fill a board vacancy last year and elected in March to serve out the year remaining on that term.
