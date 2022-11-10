MONTPELIER — One of the roads to Union Elementary School could be closed to daytime traffic for more than a month starting next week as a private contractor replaces a chronically problematic section of water line.

Newly promoted Public Works Director Kurt Motyka briefed city councilors on plans for what he described as an “emergency water main replacement” that will require closing School Street between Main and St. Paul streets for several weeks.

david.delcore@timesargus.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.