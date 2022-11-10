MONTPELIER — One of the roads to Union Elementary School could be closed to daytime traffic for more than a month starting next week as a private contractor replaces a chronically problematic section of water line.
Newly promoted Public Works Director Kurt Motyka briefed city councilors on plans for what he described as an “emergency water main replacement” that will require closing School Street between Main and St. Paul streets for several weeks.
Barring a delay, and there has been a small one already, Motyka said the work will start next Wednesday and potentially run through the end of December. Weather will be a factor, but Motyka said the condition of the water main — one of two that needs work on that section of School Street — couldn’t wait until spring.
According to Motyka, five water leaks have required repair during the past two months and concern that frost would further compromise the fragile water line prompted the decision to replace the worst of it now.
School officials are aware of the project, which will require many of those traveling to and from Union Elementary School each day to use detours that involve either St. Paul Street or Cedar Street for the foreseeable future.
Motyka said closing the road to through traffic during the day will hopefully expedite the replacement of a 475-foot stretch of deteriorating pipe. With winter approaching, he said, weather could be a factor and while the contractor is shooting to finish before Christmas, it might take a little longer.
Motyka said school officials have been brought up to speed, detour-related information is being shared with parents who drop off and pick up their children at school and residents and businesses on School Street were notified.
Councilor Cary Brown suggested Motyka notify residents of St. Paul and Loomis streets, which she predicted will see significantly more day-time traffic when School Street is closed.
“It’s going to have a huge effect,” said Brown, who lives on St. Paul Street and doesn’t want her neighbors caught off guard by what she characterized as a necessary inconvenience.
Homes and businesses on the affected area of School Street have been told day-time access to their properties will be maintained, though their driveways may be briefly obstructed at times.
Steve Stouffer of Manghi’s Bread said he was less concerned about the access to his business than he was about the possibility water could be turned off with 24-hours notice.
The notice was nice, but if you’re in the bread-making business during your “absolute busiest month of the year” losing water isn’t optional.
“If we have water shutdowns during the day, we can’t operate and people need rolls,” Stouffer said. “People need rolls for Thanksgiving, and we’re hoping to make them again this year.”
Motyka said that shouldn’t be a problem. He said the contractor is planning to minimize service interruptions by using fire hydrants as connection points, though service would be lost during the time it takes to connect each building to the water line.
Motyka said disruption shouldn’t last longer than a few hours, and if it isn’t unusually cold the city could supply Stouffer’s business with water while the connection is being made.
That satisfied Stouffer who congratulated Motyka on his promotion and acknowledged the water line needed to be replaced.
“It’s been a bear on that street for the last couple of months,” he said. “Let’s hope this fixes it.”
John Boucher, of Guare & Sons Funeral Home, agreed.
“Thank you for tackling the project,” he said, after being assured larger delivery trucks will be able to travel to and from the School Street funeral home.
Motyka said sidewalks will remain open, the work will address part — but not all — of a problem, and a second water main beneath the street will require attention next year.
According to Motyka, concerns the condition of the water main being replaced had deteriorated to the point where it would continue to require costly repairs through winter, prompted the decision to bypass the bid process and to treat the work as a change order to the project Hebert Excavation of Williamstown is wrapping up on Towne Hill Road. The School Street work will cost roughly $160,000, not counting about $50,000 in materials.
Motyka beat his boss to announcing his promotion Wednesday night.
On Thursday, City Manager Bill Fraser announced Motyka, who had been serving as interim public works director since Donna Barlow-Casey retired in September, had been chosen as her permanent replacement.
Motyka, has been with the department since 2007, and has spearheaded a number of cost-effective projects that have improved Montpelier’s infrastructure.
Motyka was instrumental in the organics-to-energy project at the city’s wastewater treatment plant and helped secure nearly $5 million in grant funding for the project. Revenue from additional waste streams combined with energy efficiencies from the project resulted in a minimal financial impact on ratepayers, Fraser said.
Fraser also announced the in-house promotion of Zach Blodgett to serve as assistant director of public works.
Blodgett has been a full-time member of the department since 2012 and has served as its operations manager since 2019.
