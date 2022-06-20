MONTPELIER — There are questions to answer and funding to secure, but there is a ready-to-release request for proposals to upgrade an emergency communications system that is working.
Credit goes to the Central Vermont Public Safety Authority — a voter-approved Barre-Montpelier cooperative that commissioned the study that provided the framework for a draft RFP members of its board reviewed and accepted late last week.
In doing so, the board approved the final payment — nearly $15,000 — to Televate LLC for drafting the request for proposals based on the consulting firm’s year-old study of central Vermont’s aging emergency communications infrastructure.
It was a milestone that may well mark the public safety authority’s last meaningful involvement in a process it started and financed with money it secured from voters in Barre and Montpelier in recent years.
The authority isn’t mentioned once in the draft RFP for what is described as the “Vermont Capital Region Communications System” — an upgrade that is estimated to cost millions of dollars for which funding hasn’t yet been secured, but will have to be before the RFP is released.
Who releases it is one of those questions that hasn’t been answered, though it appears it won’t be the public safety authority.
Though no decisions have yet been made, Dona Bate, chair of the CVPSA board and a member of the Montpelier City Council, said Montpelier was a likely candidate.
Rick Burke, of Televate, said that decision won’t have to be made until money for the project is in hand, but the solicitation was ready as soon as that happened.
“You have a full design right now,” Burke said of the RFP that outlines specifications for the expansion and enhancement of an emergency communications system that relies on obsolete technology.
“All we need now is the funding,” Burke said.
Based on preliminary conversations with the state Department of Public Safety, local officials say they are hopeful that could come relatively quickly.
Though the application process hasn’t yet opened and there are no guarantees, Barre Fire Chief Doug Brent described the $3.5 million estimate — one that is based on the Televate study — as a “placeholder.”
Though there is a limited pool of funding, Brent said the central Vermont upgrade had a leg up on many others.
“We’re shovel-ready because of all the work CVPSA has done and all the money CVPSA has spent,” said Brent, who earlier this year publicly spoke against the authority’s latest budget request.
That $30,000 request — $15,900 from Barre and $14,100 from Montpelier — was overwhelmingly approved by voters in both communities, and a portion was used to finance the RFP.
