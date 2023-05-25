MONTPELIER — The state is reminding people of ways they can slow the spread of the emerald ash borer. It’s Emerald Ash Borer Awareness Week, according to the Department of Forests, Parks and Recreation.
“We understand the importance of ash trees to Vermont’s forests, and the threat posed by the emerald ash borer cannot be ignored,” stated FPR Commissioner Danielle Fitzko. “We are taking proactive steps to protect public safety and slow the spread of this invasive species. We urge the public to do their part by following our recommendations.”
The emerald ash borer “flight season” begins June 1. That’s when they emerge from the ash wood they’ve infested and seek new trees to attack. To slow their spread, people are asked not to move firewood around, to use local firewood and to report signs of infestation to the Department of Forests, Parks and Recreation.
The department’s release said that it’s been removing ash trees from state parks such as Grand Isle State Park, Emerald Lake State Park, Lake St. Catherine State Park and Coolidge State Park. The emerald ash borer is an invasive species identified in the United States in 2002. It’s killed millions of ash trees since then. Some state and local governments have been removing ash trees in certain areas ahead of an infestation, as the infestation kills the tree and makes it a hazard in need of removal.
