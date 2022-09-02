BARRE — Recently released emails confirm last week’s unflattering and public critique of the Barre Unified School Board was choreographed, didn’t go completely according to a script that was shared in advance with Chair Sonya Spaulding, and prompted at least one administrator to wonder whether it would do more harm than good.

It isn’t clear whether the existence of the emails, their content, or both, drove the board to call what was described in an agenda that was posted on the district’s website late Tuesday afternoon as an “emergency meeting” for Wednesday night. However, their release in response to Barre Town resident Josh Howard’s Freedom of Information Act request occurred within minutes of when the first notice of that meeting was posted online.

