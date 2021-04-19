BARRE — A localized “boil water” notice could be lifted Wednesday morning following a Sunday afternoon water main break that saw a high-pressure line hemorrhage more than 600,000 gallons of water in less than an hour.
A public works crew scrambled to the scene after being summoned shortly before 4 p.m. on Sunday and quickly isolated the section of burst pipe, which was located beneath a frost heave at the intersection of Elm and Park streets.
By 5 p.m. water pressure, which dropped across a system serving all of the city and portions of Barre Town, had been restored with the exception of the West Hill area affected by the “boil water” notice issued early Sunday evening.
The precautionary notice will remain in affect until a state certified laboratory confirms samples collected from the affected area on back-to-back days don’t contain any harmful bacteria.
Water Superintendent Steve Micheli said the first batch of samples was collected from two homes on Monday and taken to Endyne Inc.’s lab in Williston for testing. A second batch of samples will be collected this morning and taken to the lab for testing. Assuming both sets of samples are cleared the city could be in a position to lift the boil water notice this afternoon, or possibly Wednesday morning.
Though he can’t prove it, or pinpoint the source, Micheli believes a “major surge” in water usage caused the 8-inch cast iron line installed several decades ago to burst late Sunday afternoon.
“The top of the pipe just blew off,” Micheli said, suggesting a contemporaneous leak detected just down the hill on Academy Street was likely caused by the surge as well.
Micheli said the charts at the water treatment plant don’t reflect a surge, but they wouldn’t necessarily and he can’t think of a better explanation for the ruptured high pressure that proved, among other things, water runs down hill.
More than 600,000 gallons of water gushed from the ruptured pipe, undermined a 350-foot section of Elm Street, cascaded down Park Street and left a significant gravel deposit in the back yard of at least one Tremont Street home.
The gravel, which was once the sub-base of Elm Street, was strewn throughout the neighborhood and washed into roadside catch basins that were being dealt with on Monday.
“It’s kind of a day of clean up and repairs,” City Manager Steve Mackenzie said while visiting the site to survey the damage on Monday.
Fortunately, Micheli said the most significant repair — one that restored water service to an area that was without it for several hours — didn’t take as long as it might have.
“They had it fixed and back-filled around 10 p.m.,” Micheli said of a repair that involved cutting and replacing a three-foot section of the cast iron pipe.
According to Micheli, it took roughly an hour to isolate the break and another two hours to locate and excavate it. The actual repair work started shortly after 7 p.m. and was completed in less than three hours.
The boil water notice affects the area of the water system north of Hill Street and east of Summer Street, and includes users in the city, as well as neighboring Barre Town.
Typically, the state requires to sets of samples to be cleared by the lab before a boil water notice can be lifted. Assuming that is again the case, Micheli is hoping the city will be able to lift the order Wednesday morning.
Samples require a 24-hour incubation period and results from the first set of samples tested should be available today.
