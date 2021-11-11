BARRE TOWN — School officials told town officials the two electric school buses they are testing out could be on the road in a couple of weeks.
At its regular meeting Tuesday night, the Select Board heard from Chris Hennessey, interim superintendent of the Barre Unified Union School District, and Jamie Evans, the district’s facilities director. Hennessey said he wanted to meet with the board to get to know town officials better, to “get a lay of the land” and answer any questions they might have. He said he’s spent the past several years working in Barre City, so he wasn’t as familiar with the town.
Town Manager Carl Rogers asked about the status of the two electric buses the district is to receive.
The buses are part of a pilot project to test their effectiveness in colder climates. State officials celebrated four such buses being introduced at an event in Fairfax late last month. The Champlain Valley School District will also receive two buses.
Officials said at that event the goal of the program is to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and ultimately save school districts money, according to the Associated Press. The bulk of the funding for the buses comes from an emissions settlement with Volkswagen.
At Tuesday’s meeting, Evans said Barre’s buses are expected to arrive late next week. He said the bus company the district uses, Student Transportation of America, will need to look over the buses and the drivers will need to be trained to use them.
“I dare say within a couple weeks I think you’ll probably see them on the road,” Evans said.
The pair of buses will be parked at Barre Town Middle & Elementary School and charged there instead of at STA’s facility in Williamstown. Cold temperatures can drain batteries and reduce the range an electric vehicle can travel. Because of this, Evans said officials wanted to keep the buses in Barre to reduce the distance they have to travel on a charge.
Hennessey said with the hills in Barre, it’ll be interesting to see how the buses perform.
“We’re a good testing ground,” he said.
Board member Norma Malone asked if there is a contingency plan if the buses end up not working out. Hennessey said these two buses are additions to the bus fleet so he assumed STA would still have backup buses available.
Malone had asked earlier in the meeting about bus ridership. She said it appeared there had been more parents dropping off and picking up their kids.
Hennessey said most of the buses that serve Barre Town are full and the city buses are at about 75% capacity.
He said the school district is dealing with a lack of bus drivers, which is also an issue statewide and nationally. He said the driver shortage is easier to manage in the city because there are shorter routes. Hennessey said it’s been more challenging in the town with longer routes.
He said the district was recently down four drivers because of the coronavirus and other issues.
“It really had an impact,” he said.
Hennessey said he, like his counterparts in other parts of the state, is worried about the lack of drivers. He said the district has had to stretch out bus routes and the distance between stops more than school officials would like.
“If you’ve got two or three bus drivers who call out sick, the cookie crumbles pretty quickly,” he said.
Hennessey said the state has loosened some of the requirements for someone to get their driver’s license endorsed to drive a bus in response to the driver shortage.
“But they can’t loosen it too much,” he said. “I was a bus driver earlier in my career. It’s a very challenging job.”
He said it requires those who are skilled and “on the ball” and those people can be hard to find.
