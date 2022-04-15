BARRE TOWN — A time-challenged school board didn’t dwell on news an underground junction box that may have been installed without an electrical permit a few yards from Barre Town Middle and Elementary School recently short-circuited, cutting three-phase power in the process.
What started out as an update on a pair of electric school buses the district has struggled to get — and in one case keep — on the road, morphed into one member’s unrebutted assertions involving the subsurface junction box that powers the charging stations for both buses.
Superintendent Chris Hennessey told board members — some who joined him in the library at Barre Town Middle and Elementary School on Thursday night and others participating online — that a chronic charging problem has already sidelined one of the two buses while acknowledging lingering concerns about the construction of the charging stations.
Hennessey said the district is working with its busing company — Student Transportation of America (STA) and the fire marshal to address the latter concerns, and was hopeful problems with the sidelined bus would soon be resolved.
“There have been some growing pains with this,” he said of the electric buses that were originally slated to be launched late last year, finally picked up their first students last month and have already gone down to half strength with one “out of commission.”
School Director Terry Reil briefly quizzed Hennessey about charging station he claimed was installed without an electrical permit and the junction box that short-circuited requiring Green Mountain Power to restore three-phase power that was interrupted.
Though Reil didn’t provide a time frame for the latter incident, Hennessey confirmed Friday it happened in late February during an overnight rainstorm. The charging station, he said, hasn’t been used since and won’t be until after repairs are completed and any problems addressed.
Hennessey said he expects STA to have that work completed during the summer. Until then, he said, the buses are being charged — one more successfully than the other — directly from the school’s power source.
“It’s completely safe,” he said. Reil’s focus Thursday night wasn’t on what is happening now, but what has already occurred, and in the case of the electrical permit, may not have occurred.
“Was the district aware there was not a permit in place when that construction was happening?” he asked.
“I do not believe so,” Hennessey replied, noting STA handled the construction.
“We were assured this was being done properly and STA has taken responsibility for this,” he added.
Hennessey acknowledged the junction box short-circuited, but said he did not believe either of the buses were charging at the time.
Reil said the proximity of the charging stations to the school prompted some to question whether they represented a “fire hazard” when they were relocated earlier this year.
“If you’re short-circuiting three-phase power that close to the building that is an issue,” he said.
Reil said he was also troubled by what he claimed was the absence of a permit for the work.
“How did all these things get missed, or not get caught, by us?” he asked.
“That’s a fair question,” Hennessey said, reiterating the district relied on assurances from STA.
Board members, including some who said Friday the issues raised by Reil was news to them, seemed satisfied.
Barre Town resident Josh Howard wasn’t.
A virtual participant with a background in contracting said he was alarmed by what he’d just heard.
“I’m just wondering who dropped the ball on this one?” he asked, suggesting “permits are there for a reason.”
“When you’re dealing with three-phase power, that’s not a little ‘zap,’” he said. “That’s instant death to anyone who goes near it.”
The board spent more time discussing the start time for its meeting and more than that discussing Reil’s request the district’s educational performance be a standing agenda item.
Though the board agreed to start its meetings at 6 p.m. last month, some members advocated a return to 5:30 p.m. given the duration of the meetings.
The conversation took 20 minutes and ended with an agreement to make no changes, try to be more efficient, but revisit the issue in June.
With respect to educational performance, Reil’s request for regular presentations from teachers, administrators and possibly students, would be useful to identify what is working and what isn’t, while others worried that isn’t the board’s role and might not be practical.
Hennessey suggested a compromise that would involve semi-regular presentations to the board about what is happening in the district, but isn’t hyper-focused on test scores.
david.delcore
@timesargus.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.