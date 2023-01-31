EAST MONTPELIER — There are races in some places and a dearth of candidates in others, but the fields are fixed and all five towns in the Washington Central Unified Union School District are ready for their annual elections.
Berlin doesn’t have enough candidates to fill out its select board, though two of three incumbents are running for reelection in town where there are no contested races.
Calais will completely overhaul its select board — electing five new members, including one in a contested race. The town also will elect a new town clerk in a race that features two candidates — one currently serving on the select board.
There aren’t any races in East Montpelier and, barring a successful write-in campaign, a select board that will welcome one new member after the March 7 elections will have to appoint another.
Middlesex has a surplus of candidates for its select board, and voters there will settle two contested races for seats on that board.
Worcester is in the same boat as Berlin and East Montpelier. There is no candidate for the only select board seat that is on the Town Meeting Day ballot and no races for any other office.
On the school side, voters in all five towns will collectively elect a slate of school directors — one from each town — in a series of uncontested races. All are currently serving, though some were appointed to fill vacancies.
The list includes board members Diane Nichols-Fleming from Berlin, Daniel Keeney from Calais, Eric Andersen from East Montpelier, Joshua Sevits from Middlesex and McKalyn Leclerc from Worcester.
Also running unopposed in district-wide races are incumbent clerk Rosie Laquerre and incumbent treasurer Mary Ormsby.
While all district voters will weigh in on the school elections, political choices will vary from one town to the next based on nominating petitions that were filed by Monday’s 5 p.m. deadline.
Berlin
Berlin voters — presumably for the last time — will elect a town clerk, as the town waits for a voter-approved charter change making that an appointed position to work its way through the Legislature.
For now, it’s still elected and Rachel Giroux, who was appointed to fill the vacancy created by Rosemary Morse’s resignation last summer, is the only candidate for the office she now holds.
Giroux said there are candidates — both incumbents — for two of three select board seats scheduled to be filled by voters on March 7.
Flo Smith is running for another three-year term, and Joe Staab is seeking another one-year term. However, there are no candidates for the one-year seat now held by Carl Parton, who will be stepping down on Town Meeting Day.
Calais
If you are looking for incumbent select board candidates, don’t look in Calais, because none of the board’s five members are running for reelection, including those whose terms aren’t scheduled to expire for another year — John Brabant and Denise Wheeler — or two years — Marc Mihaly.
Mihaly and Brabant both resigned late last year and agreed to be reappointed through Town Meeting Day.
Wheeler’s decision to run for town clerk precipitated her decision to leave the board in the middle of her term and Chair Sharon Fannon and board member Rick Kehne are both stepping down when their terms expire on March 7.
Voters will elect five new members to the town board — one of them in a contested race — on Town Meeting Day.
The race is for the two-year seat now held by Kehne and pits Anne Toolan against Joshua Schultz.
Anne Winchester is running unopposed for the year remaining on Brabant’s two-year term, Jamie Moorby is the only candidate for the year left on Wheeler’s three-year term, and Gabrielle Malina doesn’t have any competition for the two years left on Mihaly’s three-year term. Jordan Keyes is the lone candidate for Fannon’s expiring three-year term.
In addition to overhauling the select board, voters will elect a new town clerk following Jeremy Weiss’ recent announcement he wouldn’t be running again.
Two others are: Wheeler is one; Teegan Dykeman-Brown is the other.
The only other contested race in Calais this year is for a three-year seat on the board of listers. Grant Orenstein and Steven Sweeney are both running for that post.
East Montpelier
Compared to Calais, there will be a mini makeover of the East Montpelier Select Board, though it may not be complete until after Town Meeting Day.
Board members Amy Willis and Judith Dillon are both stepping down on March 7, while Willis’ husband, planning commissioner Scott Hess, is running for her two-year board seat. There is no candidate for Dillon’s expiring three-year term and, barring a successful write-in campaign, the board will fill the vacant fifth seat after the election.
There also likely will be a vacancy to fill on the town’s elected planning commission. There are three candidates — Maia Stone, Clarice Cutler and Nick Khosla — for four seats.
Moderator Michael Duane, Auditor Carla Occaso and Lister Deborah Fillion are all running unopposed.
Middlesex
The select board in Middlesex won’t be shorthanded after Town Meeting Day, and voters will decide whether it welcomes one new member or two.
There are a pair of contested select board races, though only one involves an incumbent.
Selectman Vic Dwire is being challenged in his bid for another two-year term by Theresa Mann. The other race is for the three-year seat now held by Selectman Phil Hyjek. Hyjek isn’t running again this year and the race to replace him pits Brigid Browning against Stephen Dennis.
Other than that, it’s pretty quiet in Middlesex, where Town Clerk Sarah Merriman tops a short list of candidates who are running unopposed this year. Treasurer Dorinda Crowell is on that list, so is Moderator Susan Clark and Cemetery Commissioner Gary Lamell.
There are candidates — Annette Halasz and Shelly Desjardin — for two of three open listers positions and resident Elle Casey is running for a three-year seat that is opening up on the planning commission.
No one is running for the third lister’s position, or for delinquent tax collector, and there are a pair of vacancies on the town’s elected budget committee that will likely have to be filled after Town Meeting Day.
Worcester
Monday’s filing deadline came and went in Worcester without anyone expressing interest in filling a soon-to-be-vacant seat on the town’s three-member select board.
That seat is currently held by the board’s chair, Roger Strobridge. Strobridge, isn’t running, and Town Clerk Jennifer LeStat confirmed on Tuesday, neither is anyone else. At least not for the select board.
LeStat is running for what will be a three-year term as town clerk. Chris Lyons is running for a three-year term as lister, and Heather Pagel is the only candidate for a three-year seat on the cemetery commission. All are unopposed.
Barring a successful write-in campaign for an office no one seems interested in, the task of finding a third member will fall to the two remaining members of the select board, John Kaeding and Carter Stowell.
david.delcore @timesargus.com
