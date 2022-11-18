Extra paperwork from more mail-in voting gave town officials a few hiccups on election day, but any delays were offset by fewer people at the polls and some quick thinking, clerks say.
Those voters who came into the polls had to sign affidavits stating they hadn’t already sent in mail-in ballots. Because every registered Vermont voter received an absentee ballot, the state needed to make sure people wouldn’t vote twice.
Anecdotally, in some towns across Vermont, the process of signing affidavits for every person coming into the polling place proved cumbersome, and a small mountain of paperwork.
The requirement could have compounded slowdowns at the polls in the Granite City, but Barre City Clerk Carol Dawes found a workaround.
“I created a chart that had the affidavit at the top, and then I had a whole bunch of places for signature lines,” Dawes said. “So there were 20 of them on a page, and I had them on a clipboard right at the check-in counter, and we asked, ‘Did you bring your ballot with you?’ And if they said ‘no,’ we said, ‘Please sign the affidavit,’ and we gave them a ballot.”
Dawes said she believes the process she created — done with the blessing of Secretary of State Jim Condos, whose office oversees Vermont elections — worked well for getting voters in and out of the polls in a timely manner.
“What it did was, it made it faster,” Dawes said. “We didn’t have to print out several hundred pages. ... Once a page was filled, we just swapped it out for the next one. So, I think, administratively, it made things much quicker.”
Other towns around the region heard about Dawes’ method, and — knowing it had the nod from the secretary of state — used it as well on election day.
In Montpelier, the affidavit process slowed voting down a bit. But any delays were much quicker than they would have been if people hadn’t voted by mail en masse, said John Odum, Montpelier’s city clerk.
He attributed the lower number of voters at the polls to the expanded use of mail-in ballots.
“It slowed things down, not as much as I expected, but it could have been a lot more impactful if it had been a higher in-person turnout, for sure,” Odum said.
In Barre City, only 787 people chose to vote in person out of about 4,700 registered voters, Dawes said. In Montpelier, about 1,500 out of more than 7,200 registered voters went to the polls, Odum said.
Of the 4,700 or so registered voters in Barre City, said Dawes, nearly 2,060 were returned.
Handling the 442,000 ballots sent by mail to Vermont’s registered voters, which the state funded, proved more time-consuming for town officials.
“Well, for me and my staff here, it was more labor-intensive, but that was mainly a function of smart workflow planning,” Odum said. “In terms of total work hours, it was quite a bit more, but we managed it.”
Dawes and Odum agreed that election day their staff adapted well to the new process.
“Every time we do this, we learn more about how to make it work well and how to increase the voter participation and comfort with the process ... so that we continue to do that,” Dawes said.
Community News Service is a collaboration with the University of Vermont’s Reporting & Documentary Storytelling program.
