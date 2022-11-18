Extra paperwork from more mail-in voting gave town officials a few hiccups on election day, but any delays were offset by fewer people at the polls and some quick thinking, clerks say.

Those voters who came into the polls had to sign affidavits stating they hadn’t already sent in mail-in ballots. Because every registered Vermont voter received an absentee ballot, the state needed to make sure people wouldn’t vote twice.

