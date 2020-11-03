BARRE – It’s been different, but municipal clerks report Election Day has gone relatively smoothly.
Because of the novel coronavirus pandemic, all active registered voters were mailed a ballot for Tuesday’s election in an effort to help stop the spread of the virus.
Barre Town has a little more than 6,200 voters on its checklist. Town Clerk Donna Kelty said as of about 1 p.m. over 3,473 mailed ballots had been processed. About 600 more people voted in person.
Kelty didn’t remember the exact year, but she said years ago the highest voting turnout the town has seen was about 77%.
“I’m not sure if (this year) is a record, but it’s gotta be close,” she said.
One snag she reported is the affidavit voters have to fill out if they show up to the polling place inside the gym at Barre Town Middle & Elementary School without their mailed ballot. In an effort to keep people from voting in the election twice, once by mail and again in person, those who show up to vote without their mailed ballot must sign an affidavit stating they had not already voted in the election.
Kelty said those that voted in the morning listened to officials and brought their ballot with them, while some that showed up in the afternoon had ripped up or tossed out their ballot. So getting them to fill out the affidavit slowed down the process.
Because of all of the close contact she’s had with the public, Kelty said she will be quarantining for two weeks once the election is over.
City Clerk John Odum said Montpelier has about 5,800 active voters on its checklist. Odum said his staff had processed about 4,200 mailed ballots. About 700 people had voted in person at City Hall as of 2 p.m. Odum said more people were voting in person than he expected because he thought 700 would be the number of in-person ballots cast for the entire day.
The only hiccup to report is he said the tabulator the city was using went down Tuesday morning. Because the city had already processed so many mailed ballots, Odum said the city was trying to get all in-person ballots processed using the same machine. So when that machine went down, voters had to wait for the backup.
Odum said the election has been different, but he and his staff have been feeling their way through it.
“Whatever stress that’s been going on, it’s been behind the scenes,” he said.
Carol Dawes, city clerk in Barre, said that municipality has a little over 5,900 voters on its checklist. Dawes said as of 2 p.m. 2,800 mailed ballots had been processed, but there were stacks of ballots still coming in.
About 100 people voted in person at the Barre City Auditorium during the first hour polls were open Tuesday, which was in line with the 1,200 in-person ballots cast that Dawes expected. But things slowed down, because only about 560 people had cast their vote with five hours to go until polls closed.
Dawes said about 3,300 residents voted in 2016 which wasn’t a record, but it was close. The city clerk expected a tad more than that this year, but not much.
She also expected big crowds for in-person voting, some voters who might want to “brandish their Second Amendment rights” and groups of people who might have blocked voters from getting to the polls. But none of that had taken place.
“It’s everything I wanted it to be and nothing I planned for. And I’m OK with that,” she said.
